When the Philadelphia Opportunities Industrialization Center, Inc. introduced their new President and CEO, Sheila Ireland, to the public at a press conference celebrating Rev. Dr. Leon H. Sullivan’s legacy, it was a way to connect the past to the present for the organization.
It was a full circle moment for Ireland personally as well, as it has been the confluence of her past experiences that has ultimately led her to her present role.
“The way I like to tell the story is I’ll say I have spent … 25-plus years in what I call the people business. So I’ve managed HR training, organizational development, [and] OD consulting workforce at the … city and state level, and now I’m at OIC.”
The OIC was originally founded in 1964 by Rev. Sullivan with the goal of working towards the “elimination of poverty, unemployment, and illiteracy through education and job training,” per the organization’s website.
Over the course of her career thus far, Ireland has acted in a variety of positions that she feels put her in exactly the right spot to take this latest step in her career. Her previous stops have included roles as the Founding Director and then Vice President of the West Philadelphia Skills Initiative, running the Mayor’s Office of Workforce Development for the City of Philadelphia and, most recently, acting as the Deputy Secretary for Labor and Industry for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.
“I have been in the people business. Understanding from the HR perspective, your best day and your worst day. I call it the day I hire you, the day I fire you. Working in the training business for a good part of [my] career, trying to provide people with the tools to move their lives forward, working in the organizational development realm, basically getting organizations to understand how to effectively connect to labor, and better yet, understand what’s going on in the market, because I believe that’s relevant right now, you know what I mean? And then seven years on my feet in workforce, and then policy and funding those positions. So I pretty much seen most of it.”
Ireland said that this variety in career experiences has been guided by a particular way of looking at the world and how to achieve success within it.
“I think of it as the grand experiment. So we’re all kind of trying to understand how we get to be who we are, how we can be all that we want to be in here for our lives, and then in those particular contexts, how do we get out of our way?”
Ireland said that her career has been spent working out her part in this “grand experiment” and each of her roles along the way has brought a valuable lesson.
Her work in the training business helped her learn that part of the issue with training is that “you give people tools and they don’t use them, or they go back to environments where they can’t use them effectively and they don’t get to move.”
Her work in HR taught her that there is often turnover because “people kind of make poor career decisions getting [in] their own way.”
Her work in Organizational Development taught her that organizations often “want to do the right thing, but simply can’t execute in some ways to be able to effectively connect and maintain the step.”
Ultimately, Ireland said all of these lessons have led her to understand how to manage a dual client philosophy: “I’m here to serve, but I’m here to serve both the people who are in the program and the employer who ultimately hired.” It is this philosophy that she says has given her the tools to find her place in the “grand experiment.”
“So that shift in perspective, that ability to truly connect folks who really need these opportunities to realize what I think of as the essential core of who we are as Americans, the ability to progress and move forward, I mean, this is what this country is built on. It gave me the opportunity to provide effort, and that’s what drives me every single day.”
When the time ultimately came to make the next step in her career, Ireland said a major reason she was driven to the Philadelphia OIC was the personal influence Rev. Sullivan had on her family.
“I’m a big history buff and the history of the organization is just on fire. Dr. Sullivan, when he came to lead Zion Baptist Church, really just looked at the economic disconnection in this community to employment and started trying to encourage businesses to hire African Americans, met violent racism, started the selective patronage movement that says we don’t buy or we don’t work and fundamentally change the landscape here in Philadelphia. … This man is just incredible. Like what he was able to achieve in those days.”
“When my father returned from service in the military to Philadelphia, he couldn’t connect to work because it was that same period of time and [Sullivan] helped him. And as a family, we never forget what helped our parents, and we still are in it. So when I was asked to join the [OIC], I was beyond delighted to … be able to give back in a way to help my family be where they were. So it has been an incredible kind of journey for me to land here. When it was all said and done, sometimes the stars just align, right? Yeah. So I’m still pinching myself.”
In moving into her new role as CEO and President of the Philadelphia OIC, Ireland said she believes that one of the biggest assets the OIC can provide to the Philadelphia community is hope.
“I think the best thing we can do is to lead with this idea of hope. There’s a lot of bad press and there’s some bad things going on. There’s no question around it. But the minute people get hopeless and lose hope, it’s game over. And there’s so much negativity almost driving that sense of, well, there’s nothing I can do, and it’s never going to get any better. And I think we need beacons of opportunity and hope to say, that’s not true. It’s not true at all.”
“People are still fundamentally good; institutions fundamentally want to do the right thing. But you’re focused on the 5% of stuff that goes wrong. It’s been going wrong throughout history, right. So why are we focused on that? Get your chin up. Understand that this is a future for you and your family. You just got to get in that game. And our job is to get them in a game, that kind of thing.”
Ultimately, the overriding goal for Ireland during her tenure as CEO and president is to help give Philadelphians the opportunity to create their own way in the world.
“I don’t want to get too lofty here, but we have a serious problem, as you know, here in Philadelphia, and I think [OIC has] been at the center of the solution for it would be close to 50 years [now]. And I think it [still] can be. ... We don’t really encourage self-sufficiency. We help you. In a system that unintentionally, kind of encourages helplessness and hopelessness. And so what is the antithesis to that is self-sufficiency. It’s the intersection of economic development and workforce development.”
“How do you build not just attachment to entry level wages, but [instead] how do you fundamentally rebuild communities with this opportunity to work? There is work, family sustaining wages here in Philadelphia. [But] there’s still barriers [that] people … cannot navigate.”
“What we’re trying to do is prevent the divide from becoming this abyss that no one can traverse. You know what I mean? Because the last thing American needs is a permanent underclass. We don’t even have that kind of work anymore for people. And then you have this whole drag on the system. So creating that opportunity benefits us all in some way. And so we will have that intentional stance around how we bridge the divide for this organization. … I need to understand what we’re capable of doing and how we can leverage that effectively to serve, and then we’ll be in business.”
