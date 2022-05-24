Yet another piece of the ambitious, multimillion-dollar plan to transform the Sharswood neighborhood, has moved into place, this time a groundbreaking for about 60 affordable, modern townhomes by the city’s housing agency, as part of a public and private partnership.
The development, Sharswood Crossing, will have 30 three-bedroom townhomes, 28 two-bedroom townhomes and one one-bedroom townhome.
The co-developers are the Philadelphia Housing Authority and Hunt/Pennrose. Hunt/Pennrose, will also be co-owner, along with the Sharswood Community Civic Association, the non-profit community partner.
Sharswood Crossing is expected to be completed in a year.
“This new construction is bringing new life to formerly desolate and abandoned blocks in Sharswood,” said PHA President/CEO Kelvin A. Jeremiah. “Moreover, the family-sized townhomes at Sharswood Crossing are better able to accommodate residents as their life situations change.”
In April 2020, PHA received a $30 million Choice Neighborhoods grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Development support of an effort to transform a neighborhood that starting in the 1960s was mostly an 8-acre, low-income project known as the Blumberg Apartments, that had three high rise buildings and 15 low rise units. The complex was demolished in March 2016.
Since work on the Sharswood Transformation Plan started in 2016, a total of 309 units have been completed, including 140 single-family rental homes; the renovation of Sharswood Tower (94 units) and the Brigadier General Hazel Johnson Brown Veterans Center at HELP Philadelphia VI (55 units), which have senior and veteran rental apartments. Also, Habitat for Humanity built 20 home units at Oxford Green.
“PHA is fully committed to meeting the needs of its residents, and to providing a full-range of modern housing options,” Jeremiah said. “Each new groundbreaking in Sharswood builds on the promise we made to this community in our meetings with residents six years ago.”
In addition, construction is scheduled to be completed soon at Sharswood Ridge, a $52 million, mixed-use development shopping center and apartment buildings at 20th and Ridge Avenue that will include a Grocery Outlet, a discount supermarket chain, a Santander Bank, an Everest Urgent Care and a Wingstop restaurant.
Other partners include SHIFT Capital and Mosaic Development Partners, which will manage and run the 234,000-square-foot shopping center and apartments. The development will have 98 mixed-income rental units and is expected to generate 200 construction jobs and about 200 permanent jobs. Construction is scheduled to be completed in 2022.
Meanwhile, the Sharswood Crossing development is being led by Pennrose Properties, which is being funded by $7 million from PHA. Of the 59 units, most will be restricted to various income levels, to maintain affordability. About 30 units will have vouchers provided by PHA.
“We are thrilled to join project partners and the Philadelphia Housing Authority as we begin the exciting next phase of the comprehensive Sharswood Transformation Plan,” said Jacob Fisher, regional vice president of Pennrose. “PHA has been dedicated to the revitalization of the Sharswood community for years and Hunt/Pennrose phase II will add an additional 59 high-quality, affordable apartments to an area facing rapid gentrification.”
City Council President Darrell L. Clarke said there is an urgent need for affordable housing in the city.
“With each development of more, new affordable housing in Sharswood, we are transforming this section of North Philadelphia — one development at a time,” Clarke said.
Other partners in the development are: city of Philadelphia, commonwealth of Pennsylvania, Pennsylvania Housing and Financing Agency, RBC Capital Markets, Citizens Bank, Lument and Freddie Mac.
“PHA, its development partners and the local residents have planned and worked together to re-imagine this neighborhood as an affordable, choice neighborhood,” said state Rep. Donna Bullock, D-195th District. “It is so exciting to support and see another project underway toward that goal.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.