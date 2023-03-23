Following nearly a decade in development, the Michaels Organization, in unison with the Philadelphia Housing Authority (PHA), has announced that it will be moving forward with some of the final stages of its ambitious plan for the Sharswood community in North Philadelphia.
City officials and community members gathered in Sharswood to participate in the groundbreaking of the latest development in the PHA Sharswood Blumberg Choice Neighborhoods Transformation Plan, which will see the creation of a new affordable rental housing community as well as the rehabilitation of a pre-existing affordable housing community nearby.
Both projects are part of the last push to complete what has been a major community changing initiative in the Sharswood neighborhood that has seen the demolishment of the Blumberg Apatments as part of a drive to create space for a burgeoning affordable housing district that now includes infrastructure such as a supermarket and bank, as well as PHA’s own headquarters.
“This neighborhood has already undergone so much change in the past five to 10 years. But one, introducing additional affordability in a neighborhood where incomes are increasing and housing is being erected in the market rate side preserves the character of the neighborhood, but also preserving the existing affordable housing that’s here is so important to the city of Philadelphia,” said Michaels Vice President Andrew Davenport.
“Right now, we’re in an affordability crisis, but we’re also facing an aged affordable housing stock that is at risk of being lost in the long term. So it’s really important that the resources not only go towards the new construction, which is extremely important, but also the preservation of existing affordable housing.”
The new development will see Michaels develop a new affordable housing community that will offer 43 affordable rental units that will build on vacant land directly next to the pre-existing Sharswood Townhouses.
Meanwhile, the Sharswood Townhouses, which consists of 71 affordable apartment homes, will undergo renovations that will upgrade the entire community with the goals of creating long-term sustainability as well as preserving them “as affordable housing for the residents for decades to come,” according to a news release.
According to the President and CEO of PHA, Kelvin A. Jeremiah, this latest groundbreaking represents the culmination of years and years of planning efforts that, at early points, received some criticism for perhaps aiming higher than many thought was likely possible.
“With all due respect, we’ve been criticized so much for this project because people didn’t think that we would be able to deliver. We made a lot of promises. They said that we couldn’t put our headquarters here, that we wouldn’t have a supermarket, that we wouldn’t be able to build affordable housing, and that we should just move out of the neighborhood. We were committed at the very beginning, and we remain committed,” said Jeremiah.
“So it’s important that the community sees for themselves the work that we’re doing and that we are achieving the outcomes that we said that we would. This is not a PHA driven transformation. This is a community driven transformation. In every count, we are delivering for the community. We made some promises to the community, and as (City Council President Darrell L. Clarke) loves to say, ‘promises made, promises kept’.”
