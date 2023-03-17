Pennsylvania is dealing with a major teacher shortage.
The Commonwealth will need thousands of new teachers by 2025, but fewer college students are entering the education field and more teachers are leaving the profession.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Education, Pennsylvania issued licenses to 20,000 new teachers a decade ago, but last year the state certified only 6,000.
The School District of Philadelphia opened the school year with more than 200 teacher vacancies, and last month the Board of Education approved more than 100 teacher resignations and retirements.
“We have a teacher shortage crisis today in Pennsylvania,” Gov. Josh Shapiro said during a recent visit to George Washington Carver High School of Engineering and Science. “If we fail to act, we will have an even greater crisis tomorrow.”
Shapiro visited the North Philadelphia school Wednesday. It was his first visit to a Philadelphia school since becoming governor in January.
He was joined at Carver by School District of Philadelphia superintendent Tony Watlington Sr., Board of Education president Reginald Streater, Board of Education vice president Mallory Fix-Lopez, City Council president Darrell Clarke, state Rep. Donna Bullock and state Sens. Sharif Street and Vincent Hughes.
“Research says that the single most important factor in student learning is a highly qualified, well-supported and stable teaching force over time,” Watlington said.
“We’re pleased that our governor took time to come to Carver and spend time talking with the principal, teachers and students and hear directly from them about how we continue to improve schools in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and in the School District of Philadelphia,” he added.
During his visit, Shapiro outlined his plan to use tax credits to encourage more teachers to enter and remain in the teaching profession. He also met with Carver teachers and students.
“Under my budget, teachers will qualify for up to $2,500 that will be back in their pockets every year for the next three years and hopefully longer for choosing Pennsylvania as the place where they go teach,” Shapiro said.
“This will apply for new teachers who are newly certified and for teachers who get certified in Pennsylvania by moving from another state,” he said. “My administration is also speeding up the certification process so teachers don’t have to wait to get into the classroom.”
Last week, Shapiro presented his $44.4 billion budget to the General Assembly. He called for $567.4 million for basic education funding, but also set aside additional money for children with disabilities or special needs, mental health services, career and technical education programs, fixing school buildings and the universal free breakfast program
The governor’s budget proposal comes after the Commonwealth Court ruled last month that Pennsylvania’s system for funding K-12 education is unconstitutional.
“The governor’s proposal along with the tax credits will help prospective teachers get into the teaching profession and is one of the principal vehicles to getting folks into that pipeline,” Hughes said.
“The fight for our future begins with quality teachers,” he said. “We know if we get them there, they will succeed, they will thrive and they will perform. The fight for our future lies in their hands.”
Carver teacher Paul Wagenhoffer said he sat down with Shapiro along with his colleagues to discuss what educators experience on a daily basis and what resources they need from the state.
“One of the big things we took away and that we tried to share with him is how important it is to not only keep us as teachers involved and keep us retained, but also make sure we’re treated as professionals,” Wagenhoffer said. “I feel this budget will really do that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.