During a tour of the laborers’ union training center on North Broad Street, state Attorney General and candidate for governor, Josh Shapiro and his running mate state Rep. Austin Davis, pledged to invest in similar facilities and put more emphasis on teaching union trades in public school.
Ryan Boyer, business manager for the Laborers’ District Council, on Wednesday, welcomed the Shapiro-Davis team to the Sam Staten Jr. Training and Education Center at 1333 N. Broad St. on the site of the former William Penn High School. Staten is the business manager of Laborers’ Local 332 and the vice president of the Laborers’ International Union of North America.
The $30 million, state-of-the art training facility has 60,000 square feet of space and trains existing and the next generation of professional construction craft laborers.
“I am really proud and pleased to see what is happening here at this laborers training facility,” Shapiro said. “This should be the norm and not the exception in the commonwealth of Pennsylvania. When I serve as governor we will create institutions of high learning like this one.”
And Shapiro said as governor he would support more technical trade education in pubic schools throughout the state.
Poverty, Boyer said, is driving the skyrocketing increase in crime and violence in the city. And people in Black and Brown neighborhoods are struggling with inflation and low wages. Union jobs, which can help lift people out of poverty, are a huge part of the solution, he said.
“If you want to find a good paying job, it’s synonymous with a union job. We need to put people to work,” Boyer said. “The reality is we’ve had the tale of two cities in Philadelphia and the tale of two countries in America. In one country, the stock market is booming and the elite class is growing. But there is another class of people who have been left behind.”
Pennsylvania, Boyer said, needs leaders like the Shapiro-Davis team and he said there will be a big announcement next week about a group of unions and working families offering their support for the ticket. Davis, 32, is a state representative from McKeesport, Pa., in the western part of the state near Pittsburgh. If elected, Davis would be the first Black lieutenant government in state history.
“I believe that we have a leader in Josh Shapiro in Pennsylvania that was born for this time and this moment to unite Pennsylvania to make smart investments in people,” Boyer said.
According to the state Department of Labor and Industry’s 2021 figures, 5.7% of Pennsylvanians were unemployed, but for Black state residents the number was 13%.
“I recognize in Pennsylvania, right now, we have to grow our economy and reduce costs for Pennsylvania families.” Shapiro said. “Every single Pennsylvanian should have access to a stable job and security. For too long, we know that Black Pennsylvanians have been left out of the progress that has been made. When Black Pennsylvanians succeed, Pennsylvania succeeds.”
During the tour, Shapiro and Davis observed an OSHA Safety class and asked students and instructor questions as reporters and photographers looked on. In the class, there was a 20-year-old fresh out of school, veteran laborers’ and a third generation laborer.
The students spoke about their union training being an alternative path to college, where they can land good paying jobs and take care of themselves and families.
The son of a cosmetologist and a union bus driver, Davis worked on the McKeesport Mayor’s Youth Advisory Council as a teenager. In 2012, Davis worked for Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald, fighting for women, minority issues, prison oversight and small business.
Davis, 32, was the first Black person elected in his majority white district and is chair of the Allegheny County Delegation. He also serves on the House appropriation committee and is a member of the Pa. Legislative Black Caucus. In the legislature, Davis has championed issues such economic equality, fair education funding, preventing gun violence and climate change.
Shapiro, 48, is considered the frontrunner for the Democratic primary May 17. There are several republicans running in the primary. The state will elect a new governor on May 8. Incumbent Gov. Tom Wolf cannot run because of the state’s two-term limit.
