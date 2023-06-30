In the aftermath of a highway collapse that caused chaos on I-95 last week, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro’s administration has been granted a U.S. small business administration disaster declaration for the businesses impacted by the event.

Following a request from Shapiro, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has granted an administrative declaration of disaster for businesses impacted by the collapse that will allow them to access the SBA’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) program.

