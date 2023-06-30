In the aftermath of a highway collapse that caused chaos on I-95 last week, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro’s administration has been granted a U.S. small business administration disaster declaration for the businesses impacted by the event.
Following a request from Shapiro, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has granted an administrative declaration of disaster for businesses impacted by the collapse that will allow them to access the SBA’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) program.
“Over the past two weeks, I visited several of the small businesses in northeast Philadelphia and I know the I-95 collapse significantly impacted their business. My Administration led an all hands on deck response to get the highway reopened as quickly as possible so customers can return – but I know we need to do more to make those small businesses whole,” said Shapiro in a news release.
“That’s why I directed my Administration to work with the city of Philadelphia and the Small Business Administration to secure this declaration and give businesses access to low-interest, emergency loans. We’ll continue to cut through the red tape and provide the support Philadelphia needs as we work to rebuild and recover.”
The EIDL program in question provides up to $2 million in low-interest loans for “small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, and most private nonprofit organizations” in order to help businesses “meet financial obligations and operating expenses that could have been met had the disaster not occurred.”
According to the SBA, the repayment of each loan will be tailored to the individual borrower’s financial capability.
While the city currently acknowledges at least seven small businesses in the disaster area have “sustained substantial economic injury as a result of the disaster and will be eligible to seek financial assistance,” additional businesses that have been effected by the collapse are being encouraged to seek out loan applications that will be made available online or by mail.
