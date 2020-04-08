Philadelphia 76ers point guard Shake Milton plans to donate 500 meals and shakes to front-line medical workers at Philadelphia-area hospitals.
The donations will begin today at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP), continue next week at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, and likely extend to the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and other area hospitals.
HipCityVeg, a Philadelphia restaurant with a plant-based menu, will prepare the meals at cost, according to a press release Tuesday. Beyond Meat is also donating hundreds of burgers to support the effort.
Milton said in a statement that he is grateful to the front-line workers who are fighting for Philadelphia during the COVID-19 health crisis. He said he is a big fan of HipCityVeg and partnered with them to make a difference in his adopted community.
“I am excited that HipCityVeg is game to help me feed Philadelphia’s front-line health care workers. I know they’re exhausted from working so hard to protect us. I thought it might be nice to send them some of my Philly favorites to re-energize them so they can keep fighting,” Milton said.
HipCityVeg and Milton said the public could donate additional lunches. Their goal is to send thousands of meals to nourish and thank doctors, nurses and medical staff at Philadelphia-area hospitals.
Members of the public can donate meals from HipCityVeg for $10 each at GiveShakeAnAssist.com or send donations via Venmo to @HipCityVeg. One hundred percent of the money will go to feed front-line health care workers.
