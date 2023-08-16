Bus riders looking to get around Center City will benefit from new bus-only lanes formally introduced on Market Street west of Broad Street Wednesday morning. A lane painted red, one lane away from the curb, will replace the unpainted curbside lane along both sides of the street.

The new lane is part of a plan started in Center City in 2021 to speed up bus travel. This change in marking now makes Market Street's bus-only lanes look like those on East Market Street, Chestnut Street, and JFK Boulevard. 

