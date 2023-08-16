Ryan Judge, Deputy Chief Officer SEPTA, Michael Carroll, Secretary of PennDOT, Mayor Jim Kenny, Michael Carroll, Deputy Managing Director of SEPTA's OTIS ,Wednesday, at a press conference adjacent to 1818 Market Street to report on the effectiveness of SEPTA's red-bus-only lanes in Center City.- PHILADEPHIA TRIBUNE/ABDUL R. SULAYMAN
SEPTA bus parked in newly painted red-bus-only lane on 17th and Market Street in Center City. — PHILADELPHIA TRIBUNE/ABDUL R. SULAYMAN
Tribune Photo/Abdul R. Sulayman
Bus riders looking to get around Center City will benefit from new bus-only lanes formally introduced on Market Street west of Broad Street Wednesday morning. A lane painted red, one lane away from the curb, will replace the unpainted curbside lane along both sides of the street.
The new lane is part of a plan started in Center City in 2021 to speed up bus travel. This change in marking now makes Market Street's bus-only lanes look like those on East Market Street, Chestnut Street, and JFK Boulevard.
The city released a report evaluating the pilot that created these bus-only lanes along busy thoroughfares in Center City. Travels times dropped 15 percent for SEPTA service along JFK and seven percent on Market Street, bucking the trend for Center City overall, which has seen times increase four percent. The removal of the bus-only lane along the Market Street blocks after July 2022 saw travel times regress to the baseline.
Drivers respect the lanes, with 92 percent compliance for JFK and 81 percent along Market. The lanes did not create further congestion, as overall travel times in the designated areas decreased 18 to 46 seconds during different times of day.
Both streets saw a greater impact on morning rush hour traffic than evening rush hour, while the greatest overall impact was seen during late night driving.
“We know transit is an affordable and energy efficient method of transportation,” said Mayor Jim Kenney during the press conference. “The findings of the evaluation report are clear, by prioritizing transit we can reduce traffic congestion and improve travel times so our residents can access all of the opportunities that our city has to offer.”
The new bus lane will affect the 1,200 buses that carry over 23,000 passengers daily down those blocks of Market Street. According to the city, half of all households living in poverty and 42 percent of Black residents overall do not own a car. Without the bus lanes, travel on routes during peak congestion hours can slow to four miles per hour.
The bus lane pilot is a collaboration between SEPTA, the City, and PennDOT. “We are excited to work on this initiative with our partners at the City of Philadelphia and SEPTA,” said PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll. “PennDOT is always looking for innovative ways to improve access to transportation and we hope the red bus-only lanes will encourage the use of public transit and enhance safety for all modes of transportation.”
SEPTA's bus ridership is now at 68 percent of the pre-pandemic levels along Market Street and JFK Boulevard, which is "in line with bus ridership recovery throughout the city," according to the report. By comparison, Regional Rail service has only regained 53 percent of ridership, while the Broad Street Line, Market-Frankford Line, and the Norristown High Speed have only seen 45 percent of riders return from the February 2020 levels.
To further support efficient service, the buses will receive "signal priority", which means lights will be able to detect a bus approaching, extending a green signal.
