Susquehanna-Dauphin station ribbon-cutting

SEPTA and city officials cut a ribbon Monday to mark completion of $24 million in upgrades to Susquehanna-Dauphin station. — Tribune Photo/Marco Cerino

SEPTA unveiled the new look Susquehanna-Dauphin station Monday morning. The Broad Street Line is now fully compliant with the American with Disabilities Act, featuring new elevators on both sides of the 2200 block of North Broad, along with new stairways and other upgrades.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony concluded $24 million in upgrades made on the station since the winter of 2020. Susquehanna-Dauphin is the 13th station along the Broad Street Line with full ADA-compliant accessibility.

