SEPTA unveiled the new look Susquehanna-Dauphin station Monday morning. The Broad Street Line is now fully compliant with the American with Disabilities Act, featuring new elevators on both sides of the 2200 block of North Broad, along with new stairways and other upgrades.
The ribbon-cutting ceremony concluded $24 million in upgrades made on the station since the winter of 2020. Susquehanna-Dauphin is the 13th station along the Broad Street Line with full ADA-compliant accessibility.
SEPTA wants to have all Broad Street and Market-Frankford stations ADA-compliant as part of their current 12-year capital plan. In addition to the ADA compliance, SEPTA did additional upgrades, including new LED lighting, new security cameras, updating the tile flooring, and some restoration on the mosaic created by local students in 1997.
"Retrofitting a 95-year-old station in a vibrant commercial and residential area along a major highway is extremely complex," said SEPTA CEO and General Manager Leslie Richards. Richards thanked the engineering firms and other partners involved with the project.
The project benefitted from state and federal funding, including Pennsylvania's Act 89. State Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta discussed the impact of seeing Washington and Harrisburg legislation materializing for his constituents.
"Anytime you see a ribbon-cutting, that is because of the great partnership that you see at every single level of government," he said. "When you ask what's been happening in D.C., what happened with the infrastructure dollars, perfect example of what's happening with those bipartisan infrastructure dollars, right here."
“I’m pleased to see a revitalized subway station at Susquehanna-Dauphin,” said City Council President Darrell L. Clarke. “People need accessible, well-lit, modernized public transportation options, and a large number of residents and workers in North Philadelphia use the historic station every day. This modernized station is a very good development for Philadelphia and the people of every surrounding neighborhood.”
SEPTA expects the next Broad Street Line station to finish ADA compliance upgrades will be Tasker-Morris in South Philadelphia next year. They also mentioned plans to start work at Erie Station in February 2024.
After the ribbon was cut, Chief Operating Officer Scott Sauer told reporters that refurbished historic trolleys will return to the Route 15 tracks along Girard Avenue. The trolleys will run from Westmoreland and Richmond to 63rd and Girard, restoring trolley service to the stop near the waterfront.
Eight trolleys will come back to service immediately, along with the buses currently operating, with a tentative date of Sept. 11. Sauer said the trolleys went through individualized rebuilds and "museum-quality work" on the cars.
Sauer also reported that the first week of SEPTA's safety training was complete, with over 1,600 employees going through the process. The six-week schedule for the transit agency's workforce comes after multiple accidents over the summer. The focus on operators has front-ended the schedule, causing canceled runs on bus and trolley routes. SEPTA hopes to mitigate these service delays as students return to classes in the coming weeks.
"Right now, we're seeing a 10% absence rate as a result of the training on bus service," Sauer said. "We are managing it in such a way to spread it out so that no one route or one depot is taking the full hit. In most cases, most of our customers will not see differences in their service.
"We want to get all our operators through this training so that when school begins after Labor Day, we are ready to go, and the parents and children should not see these kinds of impact in their service once school begins."
