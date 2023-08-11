SEPTA says all employees will attend mandatory safety training over the next eight weeks. Each employee will spend one full day going over safety concerns, in response to the recent string of crashes along SEPTA's lines of service.
Multiple accidents involving buses and trolleys have led to one passenger fatality and dozens of injuries across Philadelphia and Delaware County this summer. SEPTA is continuing to investigate these accidents, with the National Transportation Safety Board looking into a trolley that left a maintenance and collided with a historic building.
Riders can expect delays on bus and trolley routes as all employees will go through a day of Safety Stand Down training, starting Monday the 14th, where the transit authority will reinforce safety standards and receive feedback from the workforce.
“The safety for our customers and employees is always our top priority, and we are redoubling our efforts to be even more intentional about safety in everything that we do, at all levels of the Authority,” said SEPTA CEO and General Manager Leslie S. Richards in a release Thursday. “The recent series of accidents has caused us to look internally with a critical eye to ensure we embrace safety as a core value every day.”
TWU Local 234 will be involved with developing the content for the training sessions, which will run eight weeks. The first few weeks will focus on the buses and trolleys and the 2,500 employees involved with their operation. A spokesperson for SEPTA said they plan to train these employees first and hopefully complete their work by Labor Day, so as to minimize impact on students returning to school.
The SEPTA spokesperson said after the training, "findings, conclusions or other relevant information may be provided" to the public.
The Citizens Advisory Committee released a statement following the announcement. It reads, "The Citizen Advisory Committee commends SEPTA for taking this seriously and investing more time into Safety Stand Downs. Ultimately, we hope that SEPTA will be able to communicate this well to riders, as restoring rider confidence is really important. We'll be asking SEPTA staff for frequent updates on how things are going. We'll wait and see how things go, but ultimately we believe that addressing issues now with these Safety Stand Downs will have a positive long-term effect for the system, even if it causes some short-term inconveniences."
Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson, who chairs the Philadelphia City Council Transportation Committee, released this statement:
“As Chairman of City Council’s Transportation Committee, I support SEPTA’s decision to conduct safety reinforcement training for all employees over the next eight weeks. SEPTA has had at least eight major collisions involving SEPTA vehicles in the past 30 days.
While the number of SEPTA collisions in such a short amount of time is highly unusual, the safety of all SEPTA customers and employees must always remain a top priority. While the reinforcement training will result in disruptions for passengers over the next eight weeks, it is necessary to deal with this short-term inconvenience for the long-term safety of the SEPTA system.
I also support the Federal Transportation Administration (FTA) coming to Philadelphia to conduct a detailed inspection of SEPTA’s safety protocols, practices, and processes. Members of the Council's Transportation Committee are ready to offer SEPTA and any Commonwealth of Pennsylvania or federal agency looking into the recent collisions any assistance they think will be helpful."
