Septa bus

SEPTA riders board a bus in Center City, Philadelphia, on April 19, 2022. — WHYY Photo/Kimberly Paynter

SEPTA says all employees will attend mandatory safety training over the next eight weeks. Each employee will spend one full day going over safety concerns, in response to the recent string of crashes along SEPTA's lines of service.

Multiple accidents involving buses and trolleys have led to one passenger fatality and dozens of injuries across Philadelphia and Delaware County this summer. SEPTA is continuing to investigate these accidents, with the National Transportation Safety Board looking into a trolley that left a maintenance and collided with a historic building.

mcerino@phillytrib.com; 215-893-5700

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.