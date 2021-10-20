Willie Brown, president of SEPTA’s largest transit union, says workers could possibly strike if a contract agreement is not reached.
SEPTA's contract with Transport Workers Union Local 234 expires Oct. 31.
“We’re trying to get a fair contract and a fair contract starts with fair wages,” Brown said in a video message sent to union members Wednesday.
“SEPTA has offered us lower wages than everyone else in the region and we’re not going to accept lower wages.”
The union also is prioritizing the need for maternity leave and parental leave comparable to the policies at most other public sector workplaces in Philadelphia and the surrounding area. SEPTA currently does not offer parental leave until sick leave is exhausted.
The union would also like to see financial assistance provided to the families of transit workers who died during the pandemic.
Brown said that New York City’s transit system gave the families of their employees who died from COVID-19 $500,000 and extended their health benefits.
“What did we do here in Philadelphia? SEPTA gave a fruit basket,” he said.
“If you have to come to work and work in harm’s way you should be able to work and understand that your family will be compensated for in some type of way, if God forbid you should pass away.”
The union said it also wants SEPTA to address safety concerns. Brown called for a larger police presence to help protect workers and the riding public.
Brown said that if significant progress is not made this week, a strike vote may be called on Sunday.
SEPTA officials said they are committed to negotiating in good faith with TWU Local 234 on a new contract that is fair and financially responsible.
“We are hopeful that an agreement can be reached without any service disruptions,” the agency said in an emailed statement.
“While federal COVID relief dollars are providing vital funds to stabilize operations during this ongoing crisis, these are temporary resources.”
SEPTA said it continues to lose approximately $1 million a day in revenue due to sharp declines in ridership, and with more employers embracing telework they know that ridership will not return to where it was in February 2020.
“We have to find a way to provide fair wages and benefits to employees, while also facing the challenges ahead,” the agency continued.
“That’s why SEPTA has presented two paths to TWU leadership: a shorter-term deal that provides wage increases, a pandemic payment and other benefits and a longer-term proposal that reflects future uncertainties. We look forward to reaching agreement on a new contract that provides stability for both our employees and the customers who rely on us every day.”
School District of Philadelphia Superintendent William Hite issued a plea for SEPTA and its transit union to agree on a new contract, saying that a work stoppage "would have a devastating impact" on the district's ability to sustain in-person instruction.
“While I respect the right of any union member to advocate for themselves, it is my greatest hope that this strike can be avoided so that we can continue to keep our schools open and best support the social, emotional and academic needs of our students without additional disruption,” Hite wrote in a letter to parents.
