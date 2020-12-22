Transport Workers Union Local 234 is considering legal action over SEPTA’s quarantine policy.
The union, which represents thousands of workers, said SEPTA’s "Scrooge-like" policy incentives employees to report to work when they are sick or may have been exposed to COVID-19.
The agency gives workers up to four weeks of COVID leave at full pay. This covers two of the standard 14-day stretches that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends for monitoring symptoms and reducing the spread of COVID-19. However, if workers need to quarantine for a third time, they would have to apply for sick pay, at half their wages.
“If we want to mitigate the spread of this disease, we need to create incentives for workers who have been exposed to the virus to stay out of public places and off public transportation,” TWU 234 President Willie Brown said in a press release.
“This is not some hypothetical case study.”
Eight members of TWU 234 have died from COVID-19 and more than 400 have been infected. Union officials said workers who have exhausted their leave or who are struggling financially may feel they have no choice other than to return to work.
“This is foolhardy,” Brown said.
“We want everyone who is a possible risk to riders and coworkers to stay away. We should be creating incentives to be under quarantine, not disincentives. SEPTA is trying to save a buck because ridership is down, but making the workforce and riders sick won’t help the bottom line.”
The union emailed a letter to SEPTA board members on Dec. 18 outlining safety concerns related to the pandemic that included the quarantine policy.
The letter highlighted measures that “must be reinstated or implemented immediately to prevent a public health catastrophe” including enforcing SEPTA’s contact tracing program, extending health care coverage and accommodating COVID related child care leave.
The letter also calls on SEPTA to ensure its front-line employees receive the new COVID-19 vaccines.
SEPTA spokesperson Andrew Busch emailed a statement in response to the union's concerns.
"SEPTA has received a letter from TWU Local 234 outlining their concerns, and we will be following up with the union’s leadership to discuss these matters," the agency said.
“The health and safety of employees and customers has remained SEPTA’s number one priority throughout the COVID-19 pandemic."
The statement noted that SEPTA has instituted a robust cleaning and disinfecting program for employee and customer areas, instituted a mask requirement and has taken steps to promote social distancing for workers and riders.
SEPTA said its COVID leave policy is meant to encourage employees to report possible exposure to COVID-19. The policy allows each employee to receive full pay for two weeks after two separate incidents of exposure or a positive test. Employees who need to take additional time can use regular sick leave, during which they receive a portion of their regular pay and maintain their healthcare and other benefits.
“SEPTA is committed to continuing a dialogue with unions that represent workers, as we work through this unprecedented situation together,” the agency said.
While SEPTA ridership is down by as much as 80 percent, the service is still heavily used by healthcare workers commuting to hospitals, postal workers, service employees and other essential workers.
Brian Pollitt, TWU 234’s executive vice president, said that TWU 234 will pursue all options, including litigation by outside firms, on behalf of members who are at risk due to poor protocols or shortsighted policies during this terrible pandemic.
“This is not the time to cut corners on occupational health or public safety,” Pollitt said in a release.
“Our members are doing everything they can to stay safe and keep our riders safe. We expect management to do the same – and we will hold them accountable when they fall short.”
