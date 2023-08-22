With the school year starting soon, students heading back are looking forward to new learning, new friendships, and new experiences. At one local university, it also means a new opportunity to explore the area that's very friendly to college student budgets.
Starting this fall, Swarthmore University will offer students the new SEPTA Key Advantage UPass program. Those who enroll can receive a version of the monthly Anywhere TrailPass with the school subsidizing the cost.
The transit authority will offer this program to get more students riding their various lines of service throughout the school year. The main objective is to continue to rebuild ridership towards pre-pandemic levels.
"We really want to bring riders back to SEPTA," said Jennifer Scimone, Manager of Business Development. "It's not designed for SEPTA to be making money off these colleges and universities."
The UPass gives students 24/7 access to SEPTA service, with 240 trips in a month during the fall and spring semesters. There are two pricing options, $15 a month and $25 a month. The first option takes advantage of SEPTA's offer of Usage Based Pricing, which can change each semester based on subscription levels at the school. If more students use, the schools will owe additional money to SEPTA and the price will change accordingly, capping at $30 per month.
Schools who want to fix their costs can take the $25 per month option. Either way, it is much less than the $204 SEPTA charges for the Anywhere Pass to most riders.
Students at five universities in the city, including Drexel, Penn, and Temple, still can take advantage of the semester-long University Pass Program. That program offers a 10 percent discount, half of which is funded by their school.
The UPass offers a more significant discount because the school must buy into the program and offer it to all eligible students. If the target demographic is full-time students, the school must offer it to all of them. Scimone compared the program to employer-provided health insurance.
SEPTA modeled the UPass off the discounted option offered to employees in the public and private sectors. In their announcement of the partnership with Swarthmore, SEPTA said the city will offer the pass to 22,000 city employees this fiscal year.
The UPass creates new opportunities for students at Swarthmore. Those attending the Main Line university cannot bring cars to campus. Anthony Coschignano, Associate Vice President for Campus Services, mentioned that the school wanted to allow students to use their IDs to ride SEPTA before the pandemic.
"We have a lot of students with different needs," he said, noting that some take classes at other schools and some have internships away from campus. "We were thinking about internally how the next process would be that would actually create a program that would help for sustainability, but also enhance the student experience, give the students an option to travel.
"This would be a great program to offer our students, enhance their experience here while attending Swarthmore, create a real-world experience where they learn to use the mass transit in a lot of ways so when they leave here, they can use that."
The cost of the passes will be included in student tuition. Coschignano expects about 90 percent of Swarthmore's student body of 1600 to enroll.
