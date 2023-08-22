SEPTA Key
(Emma Lee/WHYY)

With the school year starting soon, students heading back are looking forward to new learning, new friendships, and new experiences. At one local university, it also means a new opportunity to explore the area that's very friendly to college student budgets.

Starting this fall, Swarthmore University will offer students the new SEPTA Key Advantage UPass program. Those who enroll can receive a version of the monthly Anywhere TrailPass with the school subsidizing the cost.

mcerino@phillytrib.com; 215-893-5700

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.