SEPTA subway 092418

Online casino Unibet will sponsor free rides for all 10 Eagles home games, including during the preseason. — File Photo

Fans heading to Eagles games at Lincoln Financial Field this year have something else to look forward to — a free trip on SEPTA. Online gambling company, Unibet, will sponsor free northbound trips on the Broad Street Line for fans leaving the stadium in South Philadelphia.

Unibet, an official casino and sports betting partner of the Eagles, will sponsor the public transit rides for the second straight season. The free rides will be available for all 10 home games, including both preseason games in August.

mcerino@phillytrib.com 215-893-5700

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.