Fans heading to Eagles games at Lincoln Financial Field this year have something else to look forward to — a free trip on SEPTA. Online gambling company, Unibet, will sponsor free northbound trips on the Broad Street Line for fans leaving the stadium in South Philadelphia.
Unibet, an official casino and sports betting partner of the Eagles, will sponsor the public transit rides for the second straight season. The free rides will be available for all 10 home games, including both preseason games in August.
Fans leaving the stadium area will be able to board northbound subways at NRG Stadium starting at halftime up to two hours following the final whistle or until subway service ends at night. Travelers can transfer to the Market Frankford Line and subway-surface trolleys for no extra charge. Changing to other lines, like a bus or Regional Rail will still require a ticket, as will rides to NRG Stadium at all times.
“After a successful start to our partnership with SEPTA during the Eagles playoff run last year, Unibet is excited to extend our relationship into the upcoming football season,” said Manuel Stan, SVP of North America for Unibet’s parent company, Kindred Group. “As a proud casino and sportsbook partner of the Philadelphia Eagles, Unibet strives to enhance the fan experience while also reminding our customers to play responsibly. Being able to provide Eagles fans with safe and free transportation home from the game is a fantastic opportunity for Unibet to demonstrate that commitment as well as our appreciation for Philadelphia residents and Eagles fans.”
This partnership is a key element to bringing fans back to SEPTA on gamedays. Ridership nearly doubled to Lincoln Financial Field between 2012 and 2019, reaching over 15,000 riders per game before the pandemic. Numbers rebounded last season but the average is down 22 percent from the pre-pandemic levels.
The Eagles’ playoff games in January saw the highest levels of SEPTA traffic, with almost 30,000 fans taking mass transit to the NFC Championship game on January 29th. Over 17,000 took advantage of the free ride back after the Eagles defeated the 49ers for a spot in the Super Bowl.
“SEPTA is thrilled to partner with Unibet again to provide free rides home from Eagles’ games,” said SEPTA CEO and General Manager Leslie S. Richards. “Going to the Super Bowl last year was so exciting, and we know Eagles fans are even more enthusiastic about this season. This is such an exciting time for our city and region and SEPTA will be ready for each game with extra service for fans. We will also have additional personnel on the system to assist riders and to help ensure that their travel is safe, secure, and convenient.”
Fans traveling to NRG Stadium can swipe their SEPTA Key Cards or use the Key Tix in the SEPTA mobile app. Key Tix allows riders to purchase up to five tickets through the app and pass through turnstiles on most lines of service with a single barcode scan. Regional Rails do not allow for Key Tix usage.
President Joe Biden declared Hawaii a disaster area Thursday, clearing the way for federal aid to help Maui residents recover from devastating wildfires. Biden spoke in Utah and pledged immediate help for those who lost loved ones or homes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.