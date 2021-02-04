SEPTA kicked off the agency’s Black History Month celebration by unveiling a bus honoring civil rights icon, Rosa Parks.
The Route 16 bus, which runs from Broad and Cheltenham to 15th and Market, will feature a cardboard cutout of Parks, a customized recorded greeting as well as roses adorning the front bike rack from February 4th through Feb 10th.
SEPTA General Manager Leslie S. Richards said she couldn’t think of a better way to start Black History Month.
“We wanted to commemorate and celebrate Black History Month in a very meaningful way here at SEPTA. This is just the first of many events and activities and discussions that we will have this month. I think it is fabulous, that we were starting off with an event that honors an outstanding woman, and also involves our buses,” Richards said.
She said SEPTA as well as herself were inspired by Parks and her willingness to do what was right in the face of adversity.
“As a SEPTA leader, It is my role to affect change in our organization, because it ultimately affects the communities that we serve. SEPTA has an opportunity to think like Rosa Parks and be a catalyst for change, be part of the solution. It's important for our employees to know that we believe in ethics, equality, and respect. And we will do everything we can, as an organization to promote these values with our policies, programs, and our practices,” Richards said.
To prove how committed the organization is to these values, they announced their latest initiative, BASIC, which stands for building a SEPTA community of service and camaraderie. The Remembering Rosa Parks bus is the first in a series of initiatives being held during Black History Month as part of the new initiative.
