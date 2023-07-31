SEPTA continues to investigate a series of accidents that caused a fatality and over two-dozen injuries across the city and region, a spokesperson confirmed Monday.
The transit authority's many lines of service have seen five accidents involving buses or trolleys in late July. The crashes have happened across Philadelphia with one in Upper Darby involving suburban street trolleys.
The most recent event, Thursday's crash of a trolley under repair leaving the Elmwood Depot and crashing into a historic home in Cobbs Creek, is being investigated by the National Transportation Safety Board. In an interview, the SEPTA spokesperson said the other four incidents are being handled internally.
"We're very concerned by these incidents. Having this number of incidents is very concerning," the spokesperson said. "We try to assure our riders that it's safe to ride the system."
In response to the accidents, SEPTA has added a new round of "Safety Stand-downs," where safety officers meet with operators to discuss concerns over vehicles and procedures. They usually occur twice a year.
While riders and other stakeholders have expressed concerns over staffing levels, the spokesperson said there is "nothing immediately we have" in the evidence that "points to" staffing shortages being at fault for any of the crashes. SEPTA is about 150 short of their budgeted headcount of 2,700 operators across bus, subway and trolley lines.
Training classes have increased in size over the past year, but adjustments are still being made to match operator availability with rider demand, which is close to 70% of pre-pandemic levels.
"This may be an opening for more conversations," the spokesperson said regarding staffing levels and ensuring operators are getting enough rest. "The staffing has certainly been a challenge. We have made some progress with it."
TWU Local 234 represents over 5,000 SEPTA employees. Their president, Brian Pollitt, said in a statement, "Different factors were involved in each of these recent accidents. The union is investigating the incidents of last week so that we can advise SEPTA on how to avoid these events in the future."
The spokesperson said SEPTA has communicated with city and state elected officials during the process. Rep. Ed Neilson, chair of the House Transportation Committee in Harrisburg, said there are plans for meeting with SEPTA and possibly a local public hearing in September.
In a statement, a city spokesperson expressed thanks to the first responders who assisted after the accident in the Northeast that killed a 72-year-old male passenger and injured 19 other people when two buses collided. "Traffic crashes are a serious public safety threat to Philadelphians and any life lost on our streets is completely unacceptable," the statement said. "Although thisfatal crash is still an open investigation and the cause of the crash has not been determined, we know we can save lives by continuing to make common-sense changes to our street system that prioritize the safety of people in our roadways regardless of how they travel."
The SEPTA spokesperson said the four internal investigations should take an additional two to three weeks.
