SEPTA bus

A SEPTA bus approaches City Hall in a bus lane. — WHYY PHOTO/KIMBERLY PAYNTER

SEPTA continues to investigate a series of accidents that caused a fatality and over two-dozen injuries across the city and region, a spokesperson confirmed Monday. 

The transit authority's many lines of service have seen five accidents involving buses or trolleys in late July. The crashes have happened across Philadelphia with one in Upper Darby involving suburban street trolleys.

mcerino@phillytrib.com; 215-893-5700

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.