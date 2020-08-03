According to a recent SEPTA survey, mask compliance is around 81 percent but a new program wants to get that number closer to 100 percent.
Starting Tuesday morning, SEPTA is introducing Social Distancing Coaches. The coaches will be on hand at various locations to answer riders’ questions about social distancing and mask compliance.
SEPTA spokesman Andrew Busch said it’s also a good chance for their workers to interact with the public.
“Part of what we're starting Tuesday is going to be getting feedback from people," he said. "As much as all of us here at SEPTA try to know what concerns the riders have, it’s hard."
The program, which is set to run Tuesday, Aug. 4 through Aug. 27, is an extension of SEPTA’s ambassador program, which was designed to introduce customers to the SEPTA Key fare payment system.
The first locations for the coaches will be on the Market-Frankford Line at the 69th Street Transportation Center, Frankford Transportation Center, and 15th Street Station in Center City. The coaches will be available Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Future locations will include the Broad Street Line at Fern Rock, City Hall, Snyder Stations, as well as Regional Rail hubs such as Suburban Station, Jefferson Station and 30th Street Station, followed by suburban Regional Rail Stations.
If one is a regular SEPTA rider, some of the coaches may look familiar to you. The coaches are all SEPTA employees from various departments that are using part of their workday to be Social Distancing Coaches. Busch said the program provides a unique opportunity for SEPTA workers.
“The folks who will be doing the social distance coaching are part of our regular staff, so they could be from accounting, media relations or any other department," he said. "This program helps add to our customer service. It's always good for everyone whether you’re a manager at the top of the chart to a lower-level employee, it’s good to get out and interact with the riders and hear from them firsthand about what some of their concerns are. It’ll be a chance for riders to tell us what they think maybe we're doing right and what we can improve on."
The SEPTA spokesman said it’s important to get social distancing and mask-wearing practices down now while there are fewer riders, before the system gets back to pre-COVID numbers.
“We're in the process of looking at any and all ways that we can reach customers to emphasize, getting into what we would call good habits, especially as we're looking at September as a time when probably some ridership will start to come back," Busch said. "We're seeing a little bit of a gradual build-up. We're at about 30% of our pre-COVID ridership."
The spokesman said the coaches are just part of SEPTA’s plan for keeping its customers safe.
“We know that one way or another, we're in for the long haul with this," Busch said. "There's not a vaccine. We know that masks and face coverings are going to be part of our regular routine for the foreseeable future. We want to get out and get as much interaction and feedback as possible with our customers so we can meet their needs."
