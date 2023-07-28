SEPTA’s permit to run a controversial gas-powered generator in Philadelphia’s Nicetown neighborhood is up for renewal. Some Philadelphia residents and advocates want the city to impose stricter rules around air pollution monitoring and how much the facility can operate. Some are even calling for the city to reject the permit renewal.

“I’m here advocating for the Black community and for the youth of the Black community,” said Jeremiah White, a student-athlete at Imhotep Institute Charter High School, who spoke against air pollution during a public hearing about the permit renewal Thursday. “I really just want to see a change.”

This article first appeared on WHYY.org.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.