On Monday, the District Attorney’s Office announced the conviction of LaTanya Griffin for aggravated assault and possession of an instrument of crime for the June 6, 2022, shooting of a 31-year-old man near SEPTA’s Market-Frankford line (the El).
“SEPTA video shows LaTanya Griffin exiting Jacks’ Bar early in the morning, about 12:30 a.m.,” said Assistant District Attorney Trey Flynn, supervisor of the D.A’s Homicide and Non-Fatal Shootings Unit.
Per the footage, Griffin and the victim talked on camera as though they were acquainted, then the victim turned and walked down Wister Street. “LaTanya Griffin screamed at him and shot him, and when he fell to the ground, she casually walked away while smoking a cigarette,” said Flynn.
The victim was treated at Temple Hospital and survived the assault.
The D.A.’s office said great detective work helped them to catch up to Griffin, but SEPTA’s state of the art cameras also played an important role.
“The incident occurred not on SEPTA, but very near to SEPTA, enabling police and a jury to identify the shooter,” said District Attorney Larry Krasner.
“We have more than 30,000 cameras on our buses, trolley’s, regional rail lines and trolleys, and they can catch perpetrators,” said John Golden, SEPTA’s media relations spokesperson. “Anytime the police need us, we are here."
The case was the subject of a press conference at The Rock Ministries in Kensington where Rev. Buddy Osbourne is the pastor. The church also runs a homeless shelter on the opposite side of the street, all beneath SEPTA's El line.
Despite these and other gun related incidents, shootings are actually down in Philadelphia compared to the last three years during the pandemic, according to the D.A.’s office.
As of Monday, there were 241 homicides in Philadelphia, said Krasner. At the same time last year, there were 317 homicides, a difference of 72 fatal cases.
“The levels of gun-violence remains unacceptable, but levels are improving and we should be encouraged,” said Krasner. “We have a long way to go, but [as] we look at the pandemic, we are halfway down the mountain.”
