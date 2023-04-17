Following the release of an updated “Bus Revolution” plan, SEPTA is moving forward with its second series of community listening sessions regarding its proposed overhaul of the city’s bus routes.

The “Bus Revolution 2.0” update to SEPTA’s planned redesign of the bus route system came as a result of a wave of negative feedback following the release of the initial plan last fall. At a series of open house community meetings, Philadelphians criticized the original plan’s changes, which would have dropped  the number of bus routes to 99 from 125. Even City Council members joined the chorus of those calling for changes to the original proposal.

alarson@phillytrib.com

215-893-5782

