Following the release of an updated “Bus Revolution” plan, SEPTA is moving forward with its second series of community listening sessions regarding its proposed overhaul of the city’s bus routes.
The “Bus Revolution 2.0” update to SEPTA’s planned redesign of the bus route system came as a result of a wave of negative feedback following the release of the initial plan last fall. At a series of open house community meetings, Philadelphians criticized the original plan’s changes, which would have dropped the number of bus routes to 99 from 125. Even City Council members joined the chorus of those calling for changes to the original proposal.
“Obviously, when we introduced the last draft in the fall of 2022, I think a lot of people were unhappy. Some people liked different aspects of the network. There were some new connections and a much higher emphasis on service frequency. But change is a scary thing, and because the awareness of the project wasn't really where it should have been, and that was on us, I think people were alarmed. We definitely understood that. We (eventually) scheduled so many meetings and had so many conversations as a way to not just sort of get people up to speed on what we were sharing, but just to provide some level of context and awareness for the project,” Dan Nemiroff, SEPTA's manager of Planning Programs, said.
According to Nemiroff, the lead for the Bus Revolution project, decision makers at the agency pored over the public comments and specifically targeted certain areas that had drawn the most ire when deciding how to revise the project’s targets.
“We got a ton of comments based on the last draft and we reviewed everything and we organized it and we looked really closely at it and we did make a lot of adjustments based on that feedback. … We did about 13 virtual meetings and then lots of sort of little conversations were had along the way. So we got a lot of feedback. It was a lot of work to kind of parse through it, but we did take the comments very seriously,” Nemiroff said.
“I think what we were looking for is where we wanted to make sure that there was a data-driven reason behind making an adjustment. … So there were a lot of factors that went into that. But it all comes down to kind of like how high the ridership is, how frequent people were using specific connections, how frequent the trips they were making were, and then how long the trips were. So it was a combination of a few different inputs.”
The next in-person community meeting is set to be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday at the Bustleton Memorial American Legion Post 810 at 9151 Old Newtown Rd.
Moving forward, SEPTA will continue to host a number of in-person meetings and webinars to gather community feedback until the end of May, at which point decision makers for the project will begin to craft the next update of the plan. This new update will then be presented to the public in late August for review before heading to a set of formal hearings that will take place throughout September.
A hearing examiner will oversee the proceedings, which also will gather feedback. "And then, after the hearings in September, we will likely make another round of revisions based on the hearings. Then the hope is to get to the SEPTA Board for approval by the end of the year.”
These formal hearings regarding SEPTA’s recommended plan will allow officials the opportunity to provide criticism and feedback on the proposed changes to the city’s bus routes. If and when officials give the Bus Revolution the go-ahead following the hearings, a final draft of the plan will then be presented to the SEPTA board by December at the latest.
Implementation of the plan’s changes to the bus routes will then begin in Spring 2024 before ramping up in the Summer of 2024.
“We really appreciate all the time and thought people have provided for us," Nemiroff said. "We are working hard to make this process as transparent as we can. We understand that people have very strong feelings about the bus network and we appreciate that. We do feel like it is time to make some changes in the way we operate it. We've been losing ridership, and unless we do make a system that's more attractive for more people, for more trips, we are going to have to confront the fact that we would likely have to reduce service. But we do really appreciate all the time people have spent trying to review materials and getting in touch with us."
