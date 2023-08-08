SEPTA bus

A SEPTA bus driver has resigned from his position Monday after the gun he carried was stolen while on duty Sunday night. 

The employee carried the bag with a gun while driving the Route 39 bus Sunday evening. After leaving the bag in the bus on a break at the 33rd and Dauphin Bus Loop, he returned to find the bag was stolen.

