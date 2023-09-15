Kevin Pierce waited for a southbound bus along Broad Street last Friday afternoon. A possible cut in SEPTA services and fare increases from a looming budget deficit would be “kind of lousy” to him, affecting his ability to go out and enjoy the city.
“I just want to go home, go to school,” he said.
SEPTA CEO Leslie Richards told a state House committee Tuesday that the transit system needed $190 million of new state funding to avoid those increases in what she describes as a “death spiral.”
Federal pandemic funding ends with the current fiscal year’s budget, creating a $240 million shortfall for fiscal year 2025 and beyond. Ridership staying below pre-pandemic levels is one of the major factors to this pending budget gap.
Testifying before the House Transportation Committee at SEPTA headquarters in Center City, Richards spelled out the consequences of this potential deficit. She claimed there would be fare increases up to 31 percent, including $3 for base fares and monthly Transpasses jumping from $90 to $120. Losing over 10 percent of the current $1.69 billion budget would also see service cut by 20 percent, returning to “COVID-era Essential Services levels.”
“The cost of inaction to address the fiscal cliff will render SEPTA unable to effectively meet the region’s basic transportation needs and trigger a transit ‘death spiral’ of higher fares and degraded service, disproportionately impacting low-income individuals and families and communities of color,” Richards said. “The southeast region – the Commonwealth’s most productive – would be denied safe, efficient, affordable and accessible mass transit. Untold thousands of hardworking Pennsylvanians will lose the ability to easily and affordably get to their jobs and patronize businesses, students will face increased barriers to education and seniors will have fewer options to access essential services.”
Richards said the spiral would cost $254.7 million in annual lost tax revenue for the state and region, based on job losses and increased congestion. Moving thousands of riders from mass transit to cars would add $171.1 million in “social and environmental causes,” bringing the impact total over $425 million.
SEPTA’s reach goes beyond the five counties in Southeastern Pennsylvania served by trains, buses and trolleys. Richards’ presentation pointed out over $251 million in average procurement contracts spread across 40 of the state’s counties since 2018.
“But make no mistake, the impacts will be felt far beyond the SEPTA service area,” she said. “There is no scenario in which diminished SEPTA service will not have a direct negative impact on Pennsylvania’s goals and success.”
While SEPTA has been able to realize savings from some internal programs, the loss of one-third of ridership from the pre-pandemic levels has worsened the budget crunch. The authority has a repair backlog now over $5 billion so dipping into capital allocations would not help.
Richards asked for an increase in the state’s allocation from sales tax receipts, currently at 4.4 percent, to 6.4 percent. She said this would provide $295 million more for the state’s transit agencies, including the $190 million SEPTA seeks.
Richards also told legislators that the state’s failure to offer at least 50 percent matching funding hurt SEPTA’s candidacy for some federal grants to which the authority applied.
Two Philadelphia legislators have introduced bills to the House to provide new options for transit funding. Rep. Joe Hohenstein, who represents Port Richmond and areas along the northern shoreline of the city, sat on the hearings as part of the House committee and has suggested counties tax liquor, car rentals and other transactions to fund their transit systems.
“We need to find more permanent ways to fund mass transit systems,” he said in an interview on Friday. “Finding long-term solutions has to involve everyone in the state, in their community’s best interest.”
Other SEPTA riders have expressed significant concern over the potential of fare hikes and service cuts. Jo Dean from Manayunk said the news surrounding the anticipated SEPTA Bus Revolution has created excitement among her friends. However, she would struggle personally with less reliable service to get around her neighborhood and to work in Norristown.
“It’s barely usable as it is,” she said. “The bus service comes sporadically, it’s not GPS tracked so you don’t know if the bus is actually coming or not. If it gets cut even more, I can’t imagine how it would get harder to use.”
Dean also mentioned the difficulty of recruiting others to ride SEPTA and complained, “There’s like a barrier of entry for most people to get into using public transit in Philadelphia.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.