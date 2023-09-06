SEPTA bus

A SEPTA bus idles at City Hall in Philadelphia. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

SEPTA announced ten hearings for September to present their plans for the "Bus Revolution", the authority's first-ever comprehensive redesign of the five-county bus network. The schedule released Tuesday morning will see half of the meetings in Philadelphia.

The "Bus Revolution" is product of two years of analysis of operations and substantial public engagement. In their announcement, SEPTA cited over 200 community meetings and over 10,000 submitted public comments have assisted with two updated network concepts.

