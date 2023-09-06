SEPTA announced ten hearings for September to present their plans for the "Bus Revolution", the authority's first-ever comprehensive redesign of the five-county bus network. The schedule released Tuesday morning will see half of the meetings in Philadelphia.
The "Bus Revolution" is product of two years of analysis of operations and substantial public engagement. In their announcement, SEPTA cited over 200 community meetings and over 10,000 submitted public comments have assisted with two updated network concepts.
The network changes focus on more frequent service, more connectivity between routes, and more reliability on a easier to understand network for riders. The new system will feature a 30 percent increase in the number of frequent routes, while 64 percent more riders now have a ten-minute walk to frequent transit.
“After several years of reviewing data and working closely with the communities we serve to address their comments and concerns, SEPTA is very excited to present our Bus Revolution plans and take another important step toward implementation,” said SEPTA CEO and general manager Leslie S. Richards. “The plan prioritizes the rider experience by improving access to a more reliable and more convenient bus network.”
SEPTA Headquarters at 1234 Market Street will host the first meeting on Tuesday, September 12th at 5-8 p.m. and another on Wednesday the 27th at the same time. Two virtual meetings will take place on the 13th, 12 to 2 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. The Liacouras Center at Temple University will host a meeting on Wednesday, September 20th from 6 to 8 p.m.
Two named routes with planned extensions are Route 65 and Route 79. The 65 bus will continue from the city's western border and Germantown to connect with the Broad Street Line, while the 79 bus will cross into West Philadelphia and link up with the Market-Frankford Line.
The new meetings come as SEPTA will finish their series of internal safety discussions, following a summer of crashes that caused one fatality and dozens of injuries. Training sessions will continue for all employees through September, although SEPTA reportedly scheduled the operators of buses and trolleys, those most impacted by the collisions and those most relied upon for the start of the school year, to be done before schools welcomed back students.
Individuals looking to submit public comments, or those requiring translation or sign-language interpreters, can contact SEPTA at busnetwork@septa.org. Public comments are being accepted until September 30th at 5 p.m.
SEPTA will host a job fair on Saturday, September 9th from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at their headquarters on Market Street. Entry-level, skilled trade, and corporate positions will be available. Applicants will be able to meet with hiring manages, receive resume reviews, and speak with recruiters about potential career paths.
