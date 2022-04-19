Senator Art Haywood tried to reach out to Mayor Jim Kenney multiple times to discuss a plan to mitigate Philadelphia's gun violence with no response in 2021. Finally, after sending an email and posting to his social media platforms to the mayor, Haywood received a reply, but not much was done.
Because of the lack of access Haywood has gotten from Kenney, he said he knew it was time to go beyond press conferences and social media to meet his demands, thus staging a City Hall sit-in in front of the mayor's office on Monday.
"So that's why we reached the conclusion that a sit-in would help make it clear why we need to change what we're doing by the city needs to change what it's doing to prevent gun violence," Haywood said.
Haywood's primary demand for the Kenney administration is to create a decision-making gun violence committee that would meet weekly. That committee would include the following people:
- Philadelphia Police Commissioner
- Philadelphia District Attorney
- Pennsylvania's Office of Attorney General
- U.S. Attorney's Office
- Philadelphia's Department of Behavioral Health and Intellectual disability Services
- Philadelphia's Department of Human Services
- Philadelphia Works, Inc.
Haywood said he had had conversations with Danielle Outlaw, Philadelphia's Police Commissioner, District Attorney Larry Krasner, and Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf, among other city and state leaders, about his plans.
"I would say there's a lot of support for my plan." "I think the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office is interested, the District Attorney's office," Haywood said. "Let me put it like this-- no one has said no to what I'm proposing directly. I haven't had a conversation with the mayor. But it's one thing for nobody saying no. It's another thing for folks to say yes."
Haywood said Monday was just the beginning of his sit-ins, saying, "We intend to be there until demands are met."
Six other participants were sitting with Haywood, including Taleah Taylor, the City of Dreams Coalition founder, and Rev. Kent Matthies, minister at the Unitarian Society of Germantown.
"We all have to come together to end this violence and trauma and let our city heal," Taylor said. "The mayor is able to push a button and get it done. Mayor Kenney, we need action now, and we are holding you accountable."
Last week, Philadelphia experienced 24 shootings over 24 hours starting Wednesday afternoon. So far, there have been 141 homicides and 50 non-fatal shootings this year.
"People of faith and goodwill all around this city know that it's past time to take action," Matthies said. "We have to demand better coordination between all parties of the city (nonprofit, faith communities, and businesses) to end gun violence."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.