As a young boy, Sharif Street remembers knocking on doors with his father to support his election to City Council in the 5th District, which includes much of North Philadelphia.
His father didn’t push him to follow in his footsteps, said Sharif Street, 49. He was just trying to be a good father by spending time with him at work.
John F. Street, now 79, was a councilmember for about two decades, served as president of the body for six years and then was a two-term mayor of Philadelphia from 2000 to 2008.
“When my brother (former Sen. Milton Street) ran for public office and when I ran for City Council, I didn’t have one ward leader or one committee person who would stand up and say I am for Street,” John Street said. “Now, one generation later, Sharif is the highest-ranking Democratic Party officer in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.”
Today, Sharif Street has indeed followed his father into the family businesses — law and politics. In 2017, he was elected as a Democrat to the state Senate for the 3rd District, the seat once held by his uncle, Milton Street.
In 2018, Sharif Street was elected chair of the state Democratic Party and became the first person of color in that position.
John Street, a lawyer, and his brother Milton, who died in 2022, were known for protesting, shutting down City Council on occasion and even getting into a few fights on the floor of Council.
“My brother and I got involved in politics in the ‘60s. We didn’t like what was going on and we didn’t wait for the leaders to tell us when to do something,” said John Street, a trustee at Temple University who occasionally teaches political classes there. “We did something.”
The $300 Neighborhood Transformation Initiative, which invested funds in neighborhoods to clean them up and build 16,000 new housing units, was John Street’s signature initiative. It also closed illegal open air drug markets and removed hundreds of abandoned vehicles from city streets.
For his part, Sharif Street supports criminal justice reform, environmentally friend energy, equity in education funding and the legalization of cannabis.
“My Dad been helpful in every way, from being able to answer some very technical questions based on his breadth of experience but also giving me basic principles on how to move forward,” Sharif Street said. “A lot of times during my career it’s been sort of him reassuring me that my courses of action were sound. We don’t use the term right or wrong because often there are multiple options that are reasonable. The basic principles on how I function are based on what my Dad taught me through his words and actions.”
Sharif described it as John Street 3.0.
“It’s his operating system but we have obviously updated and modernized it,” said Sharif Street. “We apply a set of principles but through a different set of lenses.”
An example was the Democratic primary for mayor in May, when Sharif Street endorsed Cherelle Parker, with whom he had a longstanding relationship, while John Street supported Rebecca Rhynhart, former city controller.
Philosophically, Sharif said, he didn’t see much difference between Parker and Rhynhart, but he thought that Parker, a former city and state legislator, had a better chance of getting elected and would be more effective.
Parker won the Democratic nomination and will face Republican nominee and former City Councilmember David Oh on Nov. 7.
A graduate of Morehouse College in Atlanta, Sharif Street earned a law degree from the University of Pennsylvania Law School in 1999.
Sharif Street is the minority chair of the Senate Banking and Insurance Committee and sits on the following committees: Agricultural and Rural Affairs; Appropriations, Communications and Technology; and Urban Affairs and Housing.
“Activism and protests is typically not an end to itself, it is a means to an end. If you want to make public policy you have to understand the political process and you have to get in the political process and that’s what we did,” said John Street. “It’s not enough to have a protest, it’s not enough to have a demonstration, it’s not enough to shut down City Council. That’s OK and it will get you some publicity.”
Those things were the continuation of a political movement in Philadelphia that allowed officials like Sharif Street to get elected, he said.
“It makes all the sacrifices we made worthwhile,” John Street said. “It will create a political environment to be able to capitalize on to be able to elect the people you need to elect to do the change that you want to make.”
For his part, John Street said he has tried to lead by example.
“It’s better to see a sermon than to hear one,” he said. “What I tried to do is to set an example for how a politician should work.”
For example, John Street said, in 19 years he only missed two council sessions, once when he was hospitalized and another time when he attended his mother’s funeral.
“In my first term in council, I went to every single committee meeting,” even those he wasn’t a member of, he said.
“If you are going to make public policy, you have to understand the way things work. In a couple of years I had more information than anybody,” John Street said. “Information is power.”
That’s why he was heartened to hear Sharif Street say last week that he had never missed a budget hearing.
“Do your job and do it better than anybody else. I think he’s done that,” said John Street. “I’m proud of him and I think the city is going to benefit immensely from all of his hard work.”
