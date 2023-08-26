SELF Inc. announced Friday that Shirlana N. Dash, Ph.D. will take over as CEO of the non-profit organization. Dash has served as the chief operating officer since joining the group last year.
SELF Inc. is the city’s largest provider of emergency housing, along with other services for homeless and other vulnerable populations.
Dash will succeed the previous CEO, Michael Hinton, who died one year ago this Sunday. She brings over 30 years of experience in policy and social services to her new appointment. Dash worked for the city’s Department of Human Services as a Social Work Manager for 21 years, along with starting her own non-profit that provides meals to seniors and veterans.
“Shirlana Dash’s promotion is a testament to her outstanding contributions, unwavering dedication, and exceptional leadership,” SELF’s Board Chairman and former Philadelphia Mayor the Rev. Dr. W. Wilson Goode Sr. said in a release. “We are thrilled to have her at the helm as we navigate the evolving landscape of youth empowerment and community development.”
Dash’s career in public started with a bachelor’s degree from Temple University in social work, to which she has added a master’s in Public Administration from Strayer University in Baltimore and a doctorate in Public Policy and Administration, Public Management and Leadership from Walden University. She has also published two books and represented the local AFSCME chapter.
“I am deeply honored and excited to step into the role of CEO at SELF Inc. This assignment is about serving those most vulnerable in our community,” Dash said. “I am committed to driving positive change and empowering the future generations we serve. I look forward to leading our incredible team and continuing to transform lives through our impactful programs.”
October will see Dash take her position on the 1st of the month. SELF will also open Philadelphia’s first youth homeless shelter for ages 18-24. Ninety percent of the 34,000 unaccompanied youth experiencing homelessness one night in 2020 were in that age group, according to the non-profit. Miss Barbara’s House will be named in honor of Dash’s mother.
President Joe Biden declared Hawaii a disaster area Thursday, clearing the way for federal aid to help Maui residents recover from devastating wildfires. Biden spoke in Utah and pledged immediate help for those who lost loved ones or homes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.