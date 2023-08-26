Dr. Shirlana N. Dash

Dr. Shirlana N. Dash

SELF Inc. announced Friday that Shirlana N. Dash, Ph.D. will take over as CEO of the non-profit organization. Dash has served as the chief operating officer since joining the group last year.

SELF Inc. is the city’s largest provider of emergency housing, along with other services for homeless and other vulnerable populations.

mcerino@phillytrib.com 215-893-5700

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.