About a thousand workers representing members of the Service Employees International Union filled streets in Center City to send a message to employers that they mean business in upcoming contract talks.

About a dozen busloads just from the New York area joined members of the union from Philadelphia as three groups of workers converged on the Ben Franklin Parkway for a massive rally. The rally was so big, that large-screen TVs were needed for all the protestors to see the stage.

This article first appeared on WHYY.org

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.