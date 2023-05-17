The second person who escaped this month from the Philadelphia Industrial Correctional Center in Northeast Philadelphia has been apprehended, law enforcement officials said.
On Wednesday morning, Philadelphia Police Department Commissioner Danielle Outlaw noted on social media that Ameen Hurst, 18, had been captured.
On May 7, Hurst, 18, -- along with Nasir Grant, 24, who was apprehended last week -- escaped from prison by cutting a hole in a fence surrounding a recreation yard, according to investigators.
Officials said that the pair were gone for nearly 19 hours before officials knew they were missing.
