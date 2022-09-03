The first week of classes for the School District of Philadelphia has been an eventful one.
A strike by union school district workers was authorized and then narrowly averted, the Philadelphia Board of Education voted to immediately close a West Philadelphia charter school just days before classes were set to commence, and students at 100 district schools were dismissed early Tuesday and Wednesday due to heat conditions.
But for the leaders of two of the largest school worker labor unions in Philadelphia, this is all business as usual.
Jerry Jordan, president of the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers (PFT), said he is feeling optimistic about the start of the school year and the state of the union’s labor contract with the School District of Philadelphia as it nears the end of its first contractual year.
“The first year flew. We were glad. I’m very happy, as always, to settle the contract and to settle it on time so that our members were able to begin last school year on time without an interruption in our service to the school district,” he said.
But with a new school year there comes challenges, both new and old. The recent early dismissal of 100 schools due to excessive heat brought the spotlight back on an issue that Jordan said he has been battling for years.
“Our schools are old, and our facilities need to be updated … Every August, the same thing happens. It’s so hot and humid that schools have to be dismissed early because children become totally lethargic, teachers as well. It’s very hard to teach, but most importantly, it’s a health issue,” he said. “In large urban districts … somewhere between 25% and a third of the children have respiratory problems, and, you know, some of the educators have them too. So being in that oppressive heat is really physically harmful for them.”
In a post to PFT members earlier this week, Jordan reiterated his concerns about the air conditioning, saying, “we cannot and will not rest until every school community has what they need to thrive. And YES, that means air conditioning for every building.”
John Bynum, leader of 32BJ Service Employees International Union (SEIU) District 1201, said he sees big things for the union.
His union represents 2,000 bus drivers, custodians, cleaners and other maintenance workers, who had voted to authorize a strike a week before classes were to start. But just days before the new school year, a tentative agreement was reached with the School District of Philadelphia. This, narrowly averting a situation that would have presented a major challenge to the District’s ability to have a smooth first week of classes.
Despite a long and, at times, challenging negotiation process with the District, Bynum said he expects that the terms of the new contract will ultimately be fruitful for the union’s members.
“We went through maybe 25 bargaining sessions to get where we are in this tentative agreement. I believe this is an awesome deal. It has historic pay raises that this membership has never seen since the time most of them have been employed with the School District of Philadelphia,” he said.
The agreement will have to be approved by the Philadelphia Board of Education at its next meeting on Sept. 22.
New School District of Philadelphia superintendent Tony Watlington Sr., a former custodian and bus driver, remained “very optimistic” that the situation would be resolved before the start of the school year.
Meanwhile, one result of the PFT’s new labor contract that Jordan said he feels especially proud of is the Paraprofessional Career Development program, which was jointly developed by the PFT and the School District of Philadelphia.
He said that the paraprofessional program can be a great resource for minorities looking to break into the teaching profession in Philadelphia.
Paraprofessionals can work as instructional assistants or provide additional support services to students, but are not certified to be classroom teachers.
“We negotiated with the school district recognizing the shortage of teachers that we have in the city of Philadelphia, not to mention nationally, that we have a number of talented educators who are paraprofessionals who work in our schools every day, some for many years.
“And we learned that they varied in their educational attainment and that we have individuals who have a high school diploma, we have others with some college, some with associate’s degrees, some with bachelor’s degrees, but they don’t have the teaching credentials that the state requires,” Jordan said. “And we negotiated a career path for those paraprofessionals to become teachers and we developed relationships with three universities and they work with us and the school district and paraprofessionals have enrolled into the program and we have those who already have a bachelor’s degree who are now in the classroom this year.”
But even with the opportunities provided by the paraprofessional program, Jordan said the school district needs to take further steps to ensure that people of color receive the opportunities they need to move into teaching positions in the district.
“It’s one of the things that we know that with the program, the career ladder that I just described to you for paraprofessionals, that they’re going to be able to get a number of people of color because the vast majority of our paraprofessionals are people of color,” he said.
Jordan said that in order to bring more people of color into the workplace, major efforts must be made by the School District of Philadelphia to offer competitive compensation.
“People of color are given opportunities now in every industry and they’re choosing to go to … other career paths rather than education,” he said. “It used to be that your best and brightest minorities were in education because that was really one of the few jobs that they could comfortably get and maintain. But the opportunity is very different. So districts have to really compete in order to recruit and retain people of color.”
As far as the threat of a potential recession, Jordan said that he doesn’t expect that it will have major repercussions on the way PFT does business.
“I certainly don’t sit around and have a cup of coffee and think about the possibility of a recession. I’ve got so many other things to think about. And we’ve lived through recessions before, and if one comes, we’ll live through it,” he said. “But in the meantime, we have kids in front of us and we can’t say to kids, a classroom teacher just can’t say, ‘well, kids, we can’t do that because there’s a recession.’ We try to figure out how to best manage the resources that you have.”
Bynum of the service workers union said that the District has shown them good faith measures.
“The District invested millions of dollars into training,” he said, adding that he believes the District’s investment in training programs for the union’s members can ultimately play a part in helping the staffing issues that have been plaguing the city’s educational system.
“This is one of the reasons why we push for training to train good workers, for these workers to be compensated, trained well so they’ll stay. Most of these people that work for the district live in the community. Kids go to these schools. Their grandkids go to these schools. So this is one of the reasons why we really push for training, to have good workers to stay in these schools,” Bynum said. “Remember, we run the boilers, we drive the buses, we clean the environment, and we want to make sure that the district (is) able to fill those positions with good people. And through the training, we believe we can make that happen moving forward.”
