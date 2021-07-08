Students returning to Philadelphia schools this fall will not have to worry about getting a new TransPass each week.
Starting in August, about 65,000 eligible students will receive a SEPTA Student Fare Card, a contact-free, reusable chip card that students can use to and from school during the 2021-2022 school year.
School District of Philadelphia administrators and SEPTA officials made the announcement Thursday in a press conference at the district’s administration building.
“These updates will be vital to providing our students with safe, healthy and reliable methods of transportation, so they can access high quality education in our schools next year,” school district Superintendent William Hite said.
Students will officially receive their fare card on the first day of school. The district will return to in-person learning starting Aug. 31.
Student riders will also be able to ride for free on the first day of school, SEPTA officials said.
“We’re proud to support the school district and SEPTA in their transition to a new student fare card by teaching students safe streets skills and actively talking and engaging with families about traffic safety,” said Mike Carroll, Philadelphia deputy managing director for transportation.
Students can “tap” up to eight times per day using the fare card between the hours of 5:30 a.m. and 8 p.m. on any bus, trolley or subway on school days.
Students who prefer to use regional rail can upgrade their card at designated SEPTA stations for about $10 per five-day week.
“The fare cards will remain active as long as the student remains eligible and enrolled in school,” said Maureen Edozie, director of business operations for the school district. “The new cards can be deactivated and replaced if a student loses one.”
Safety measures and cleaning
SEPTA has initiated station cleaning and maintenance blitzes at stations along the Market-Frankford and Broad Street lines.
For each blitz, crews spend the overnight hours performing deep cleaning and maintenance work, including elevator repair, painting, power washing and installing new lighting and signage.
All vehicles are well-ventilated with a combination of efficient HVAC systems and doors opening frequently for customers boarding and exiting.
SEPTA has also increased safety measures by adding security guards along the Market-Frankford Line, which is SEPTA’s busiest line and frequently used by students to get to school.
“SEPTA Transit Police are assigned to stations and vehicles throughout the service day,” said Leslie S. Richards, SEPTA general manager and CEO. “Police officers are working closely with outreach specialists to connect those in need to substance abuse treatment, behavioral health services and other social services systems.
“Security guards have also been added to augment the enhanced policing,” she added. “We’re also working with community leaders and city officials to make sure that all of our efforts are coordinated events.”
SEPTA will continue to follow guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Transportation Security Administration regarding mask requirements and other COVID-19 safety protocols on public transportation.
“We are looking forward to welcoming students back on SEPTA and providing them with a more convenient way to access the system,” Richards said. “Our No. 1 priority will always be the safety of our employees and riders, including students who take SEPTA to school.”
