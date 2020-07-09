School District of Philadelphia administrators plan to begin requiring anti-racism and bias training for all students and staff, change the curriculum to make it more anti-racist and create a district-wide equity panel.
Now is the time for this kind of change, Superintendent William Hite said during his weekly press briefing on Thursday.
“Just like most other things, I think the collective will is different now. I mean I think we see demonstrations now that we've been seeing for quite some time. There are lots of young people and people of all races protesting,” Hite said.
One area that has received a lot of attention lately, Hite noted, is testing and its fairness across socioeconomic lines.
“We were talking about just fundamental fairness, on this. And I think the public will acknowledge that some of these systems, that have advantages for some over others based on race and class, are just inequitable,” Hite said.
Some of the changes will go into effect as early as this fall in social studies classes, Hite said. The changes will then move on to other subjects.
