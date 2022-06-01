School District of Philadelphia hires new medical officer

The School District of Philadelphia has hired Kendra B. McDow as its new medical officer. District officials made the announcement Tuesday morning.
"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Kendra McDow to Philadelphia and to add an executive with her qualifications and accomplishments to the Philadelphia School District team,” said Karyn Lynch, chief of student support services for the School District of Philadelphia in a statement.
“Dr. McDow is an experienced and enthusiastic healthcare leader, whose truest passion is and has always been, affecting material social change," Lynch said. "She is dedicated to providing compassionate and innovative care to at-risk, underserved communities.
"We look forward to her leadership in helping to shape the future of integrated medical and long-term support services for students, families, and communities in Philadelphia," Lynch added.
Prior to joining the district, McDow served as Chief Medical Officer for the Baltimore City Health Department.
A board-certified pediatrician and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention-trained medical epidemiologist, McDow has extensive experience in providing technical assistance for multiple domestic and international field investigations, including the measles outbreak in New York and an outbreak of circulating vaccine derived poliovirus in Ethiopia.
She has led the Telehealth and Implementation Unit within the Health Systems Coordination Team in CDC’s COVID-19 response structure.
Under her leadership, the unit published research on telehealth implementation during the COVID-19 pandemic and spearheaded the development of Clinician Outreach and Communication Call series on telehealth implementation and health equity.
McDow has extensive experience caring for children and families as a general pediatrician and medical director at a federally qualified health center in Maryland. She was recently named one of the National Minority Quality Forum’s 40 under 40 2022 Leaders in Minority Health.
"I'm honored and excited to join the School District of Philadelphia and do my part to work towards maintaining and improving the health and wellness of its students, families and entire school communities,” McDow said in a statement.
“My goal is to work with the Board of Education to develop far-reaching interventions to adequately address early childhood development and adolescent health, while offering support to caregivers that ultimately promote school readiness for all children,” McDow added.
McDow received a Bachelor of Arts in Biology and Religion from Swarthmore College a medical degree from Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and a Master of Public Health from The Mailman School of Public Health at Columbia University.
She also completed a pediatric residency at the University of Maryland Children’s Hospital and is a Fellow of the American Academy of Pediatrics.
