The School District of Philadelphia has hired Reginald B. McNeil to serve as its new chief operating officer, district officials announced Monday.
McNeil previously worked as executive director of capital programs for the Charleston County School District in Charleston, South Carolina.
“I’m honored and excited to serve the students and front-line educators of the School District of Philadelphia,” McNeil said in a news release. “My goal is to focus on long-term sustainable plans across all of our departments, and my hope is that all children, no matter their background, will experience a safe and comfortable learning environment.”
McNeil has more than 20 years of experience in facilities and operations.
“We had an array of quality candidates and, after meeting with Reggie, it was clear to me that he was the best person for this very important role,” Superintendent William R. Hite Jr. said in a news release. “Our vision for this role was to have someone who can ensure that this work is done efficiently and in a manner that keeps the safety and well-being of our students and staff as their top priority. Reggie believes in putting students first and considers the primary mission of operations to support the development and success of students and staff.”
McNeil started with the district on Aug. 24.
