School District of Philadelphia administrators announced Thursday that nearly 15,000 students have registered for summer programming, which starts the week of June 28.
Through partnerships with the city and local organizations, summer learning will combine project based-learning with extracurricular programming.
The programs will take place in-person at schools throughout the city for students entering grades 1-12.
District officials originally announced the plans for summer programming for students back in April.
“We have over 2,000 School District of Philadelphia and out of school time providers that will be supporting the students,” said Ali Robinson-Rogers, executive director of the Office of Postsecondary Readiness for the School District of Philadelphia.
“This year we're moving beyond a traditional summer school, to offer in person academic support so that every student has the opportunity to continue learning during the summer months in a fun and safe environment,” she added.
Through a partnership with the School District of Philadelphia, the City will also be providing opportunities to students through "PlayItSafePHL" an initiative that connects children, teens, and families with summer activities.
“We have summer camps through our parks and rec facility that are in person, we have community base out of school time providers, and we have a number of opportunities with the school district,” said Cynthia Figueroa, Deputy Mayor of City of Philadelphia’s Office of Children and Families.
“We also have over 250 applicants for summer meals that have been processed,” she added. “We’re hoping to get to an even higher number that brings activities and meals in at a kid's doorstep.”
Figueroa added that the city will also be offering students summer jobs.
“We're thrilled to be able to have 8,000 slots for older youth to have a paid work experience through the summer that will be in-person or hybrid,” Figueroa said. “Last year, we were only able to connect with 6,000 kids, and it was all virtual, so to be in a place now, where we're expanding those slots is really significant.”
School District superintendent William Hite said he’s excited about the different opportunities students will have this summer.
“I’m glad to hear so many young people are taking advantage of the summer opportunities at this time,” Hite said. “I wish a safe and happy summer for everyone.”
Meal distribution update
Starting June 17, Grab and Go meals will be available for pickup at 102 school sites between 8 am and 2pm every Friday throughout the summer.
“We continue to adjust our grab and go meals to support our students,” said Lisa Norton, manager of operations of Division of Food Services for the School District of Philadelphia. “We expanded our boxes from 10 meals to boxes serving 14 meals with fresh fruit and milk.
“Last week, we served our 10 millionth meal since we started last March,” she added. “We will continue to support our students and family who rely on the district for health and nutritious meals.”
