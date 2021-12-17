School district letter responds to threats of violence on social media

School districts around the country are taking precautions after a TikTok video advocating for violence in schools on Friday circulated on the social media platform earlier this week.
The School District of Philadelphia sent an email to parents Thursday, informing them about the situation and the measures school officials are taking in response.
"Please know that we take each and every threat directed towards our schools and members of our school communities very seriously." the letter stated.
"Our Office of School Safety works with law enforcement agencies to closely monitor the situation, actively assess any threats to our schools, and respond immediately as needed to help keep our schools, students and staff safe.
“This could include additional safety resources being placed in and around schools. Our principals and school staff also become extra vigilant to help identify anything that may be out of the ordinary.”
According to the school district, students who post threatening language on social media are in violation of the school district’s Student Code of Conduct.
“Posting threatening language on social media is no laughing matter,” the letter said. “Doing so violates the Student Code of Conduct and in many cases the law, both of which can result in very real and significant consequences for students engaging in these behaviors.”
The letter also asked parents and staff to be vigilant and if they see or hear anything to report it.
"If you hear or read about any threat of violence in your child's school, please share the information with school leaders or the Office of School Safety," the letter said.
“Talk to your child about the importance of letting you know when they learn of any threats of violence at school, and of not participating in or promoting any threats of violence.
“Supporting the safety and well-being of our students and staff is one of our most important shared responsibilities. By working together, we can help deter these threats and the emotional impact they cause so our schools can continue to focus on helping our students heal, learn and grow.”
To report any threats of violence, call (215) 400-6000.
