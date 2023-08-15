More than 700 new teachers and counselors will be working in the School District of Philadelphia for the 2023-2024 school year.
District officials celebrated the new hires Monday during the start of its new hire orientation. The weeklong program, which is held at School of the Future at 4021 Parkside Ave., prepares and supports new teachers and staff as they get ready for the new school year.
“As we welcome students back to school in September, you will play a vital role in helping them engage in the learning and social environments that are so important for their development,” said Board of Education President Reginald Streater.
“We appreciate your dedication, compassion and flexibility and providing our students with the support and educational opportunities they need and deserve. Thank you for your dedication to public education for making a real difference in the lives of our children.”
Amber Harrison will be a second-grade teacher at John Welsh Elementary School. A Connecticut native, she said she became interested in becoming a teacher when she was 10 years old.
“When I was in fifth grade, I really struggled with math,” Harrison said. “I had a teacher who put me in a teacher assistant role in that class in order to give me more math confidence.
“That decision by my teacher not only helped me improve my math skills, but it was also the first time that I saw myself wanting to be a teacher.”
Harrison said she is looking forward to moving to Philadelphia and meeting her students.
“I’ve worked with kids since high school, but this will be the first time that I will have my own classroom,” Harrison said. “I’m so excited to learn the city, meet my students and the school community.”
Kendra Jenkins has over 10 years of experience working with children. The Philadelphia native will teach first-grade students at Heston Elementary. She said she’s excited to teach students in her hometown.
“It feels amazing to be able to teach in Philadelphia,” Jenkins said. “I had wonderful teachers myself and they inspired me to be the best that I can be and I want to be that for this generation of students.
“I want my students to gain as much knowledge as they possibly can. I also want them to step outside the box and explore what they want to explore, but having knowledge and understanding of what they’re doing.”
School District of Philadelphia Superintendent Tony Watlington Sr. told the new hires to believe in the students, foster partnerships with parents and build a great support system.
“We want you to believe in the infinite possibilities of children, because they have a way of knowing if we do or not,” Watlington said in his speech. “Build strong, equal partnerships with our parents. Take the time to pick up the phone and call parents. Meet with them and keep them informed before there is a problem you need to talk to them about.
“Building a strong support network is also important,” he said. “As much as we’re going to love, support, develop and retain you, there will be some tough times during your journey as an educator. If you have a great network of people around you, they will make those tough times a little bit easier.
“I want to thank you for choosing the School District of Philadelphia. You could have gone to any one of the 499 school districts in this great Commonwealth and we’re pleased and proud that you chose the School District of Philadelphia.”
Students return to school for the 2023-2024 school year on Sept. 5.
At least 36 people have died in the Lahaina fire in Hawaii, Maui County wrote in a statement posted to the county website Wednesday evening. Wildfires have destroyed or damaged more than 200 structures and forced thousands to evacuate. (Aug. 10)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.