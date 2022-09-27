A high school in the School District of Philadelphia has been given a distinguished honor by the Department of Army for the 2022-2023 school year.
For the first time in 10 years, the Philadelphia Military Academy (PMA) has been recognized with the highest ranking by the Department of the Army as a Gold Star, which represents the Honor Unit with Distinction (HUD). HUD status represents a significant achievement as it places PMA among top JROTC programs in the country.
There are over 1,700 Army JROTC programs and 3,400 total JROTC programs in the U.S. and overseas. Less than 5% of the Army JROTC programs achieve HUD recognition. A gold star insignia will be on the cadets uniform to celebrate the honor.
“It’s an honor to have the Gold Star because it’s not too many schools in the U.S who have them,” said Cadet Lieutenant Colonel Dante Sime. “It was a lot of hard work, but I think what helped us a lot is the fact that we all worked together.”
“I think that’s why this honor means so much to us because we know how much work we put into it and it feels good to see that hard work pay off,” Sime said.
In order to be awarded a HUD rating, the JROTC program must score at least 95% on the JROTC program of accreditation. The PMA Army JROTC program received a 98% score on the overall JROTC Program Accreditation (JPA) inspection. Programs can either earn a rating of HUD, proficient or unsatisfactory.
During the 2021-2022 school year, PMA’s JROTC program underwent an external JROTC program accreditation inspection.
Led by the Philadelphia Director of Army Instruction LTC Myron Young, the daylong inspection examined the areas of continuous improvement, service learning projects, battalion administrative and logistical procedures, cadet curriculum knowledge, drill performance and leadership.
The inspection takes place every three years and was completed under then-PMA cadet leadership team consisting of Cadet Colonel Keyleisha Diaz, Cadet Lieutenant Colonel Christopher Sarpong, Cadet Lieutenant Colonel Cristopher Espinal, Cadet Lieutenant Colonel Asya Miller and Cadet Command Sergeant Major Justin Collazo.
“There were so many different areas that we were evaluated on for the inspection,” said Cadet Lieutenant Colonel Jabrill David. “The inspection included an academic component. They also evaluated drills, uniforms and cadet interviews.”
“The whole process was very detailed,” David said. “They made sure we were doing what we were supposed to be doing.”
Cadet Lieutenant Colonel Tylor Yim was one of the cadets who worked on the service learning project for the inspection.
“For the service learning project, every cadet in the school had to interview a veteran,” David said. “We had to ask them certain questions about their background, where they came from, how they felt about joining the military and how was their experience with it. The interviews we conducted were then evaluated during the inspection.”
Commandant LTC Russell Gallagher, who heads the JROTC program at PMA, said he was proud of the cadets.
“This HUD honor means that they can have great pride in themselves and their own abilities to work toward becoming a qualified, effective and efficient leader,” Gallagher said.
“Our goal at PMA has always been to help them step out the door after four years and be ready for life,” he said. “Whether it’s college, the military or the corporate world. Whatever they decide to do we want them to be ready.”
PMA is one of less than a dozen public military high schools in the county and serves approximately 400 students. As a military model school, all students enrolled in the school participate in the JROTC program.
The city-wide admission school in North Philadelphia immerses students in military values and disciplines, providing rigorous instruction to prepare diverse learners for college where they will be able to engage in academic programs using military-like methods and values.
“This is a high school that truly leads by example,” said Cadet Command Sergeant Major Shieve Parker. “I’ve learned so much during my time here.”
“This school has taught me that no matter what you do in life to always have goals and always accomplish them,” Parker added. “This school has really taught me what it means to be a leader and have discipline in order to succeed.”
Cadet Colonel Seannaya Cathey said she’s honored to be attending the military school.
“At PMA, we go by ‘One Team, One Fight’ meaning we all go down as one and we all come up as one,” Cathey said. “We truly work as a team here and we don’t leave anyone behind.”
“It’s truly an honor for me to be attending PMA,” she added. “My family is really big on the military and I want to join the Air Force. I can’t think of another school that I would rather be.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.