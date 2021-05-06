School District of Philadelphia students, parents, and caregivers who have been struggling with emotions, thoughts, and stressors during the novel coronavirus pandemic are continuing to receive help through Philly HopeLine, a free resource for mental health services.
“With the pandemic and incidents around racial injustice, our students and their families have had a lot to deal with over the last year,” said school district Superintendent William Hite during a news conference Thursday.
“Philly HopeLine as well as our relationship with Uplift Center for Grieving Children has meant so much to our efforts to protect and nurture the emotional health of our students,” he added.
District administrators launched Philly HopeLine in partnership with Uplift Center for Grieving Children last May. The service is funded through the end of December 2021.
Uplift, a Philadelphia-based nonprofit has previously provided services in the District, including free grief support services to children, families, and teachers in schools and community organizations and post-crisis support in the aftermath of the death of a student, teacher, or staff member.
“We know our students and families have endured so much over the past year, but we also know how resilient they are,” said Deputy Chief for the School District’s Office of Prevention, Intervention and Trauma Jayme Banks. "We know with additional support our students and families will continue to thrive even through these difficult times.
“As we begin to see places open up and begin to return to some sense of normalcy, we know that this can bring varied emotions,” she added. “Support is available and the HopeLine is only a call or text away.”
Staffed by master level clinicians employed by Uplift, the service provides mental health counseling, emotional wellness, grief support, and strategies for coping with COVID-19 related losses. They also assist with making referrals to any additional support the caller may need.
The service allows students and their families to speak with clinicians by video, text and/or phone. If students and families call outside the window of operation, they will have the option of leaving a message and will be given a crisis phone number in case of emergency. All messages will be returned the next day.
Philly HopeLine has dedicated hours for Spanish speakers and LGBTQ+ youth and its interpretation line supports over 150 languages.
“Since HopeLine's inception, the program has received 281 calls with the average call time running 23 minutes,” said Executive Director of the Uplift Center for Grieving Children Darcy Walker Krause.
“We’ve found that with calls that are classified internally for us, but as pre-support and emotional support, they have a much longer average of almost two times that length with 35-40 minutes.
“We've seen an increase in this category of calls in 2021,” Krause added. “Each month we averaged approximately 25 calls.”
Krause said that while 40% of the calls to the HopeLine have been made by caregivers, the youth has also been calling into the HopeLine.
“About 14% of our calls are actual youth,” Krause said. “They talk about their own mental health issues, their struggles, and sometimes lost.
“We’ve definitely had some youth who called a few times and they’ve gotten to know some of our clinicians and even know what shifts they are on,” she added. “It’s really a good connection point for them to feel less isolated and supported.”
For more information, on the Philly HopeLine call or text (833) 745-4673 or visit www.upliftphilly.org/philly-hopeline.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.