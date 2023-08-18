The first cohort of students to complete the School District of Philadelphia’s early childhood education program at Parkway West High School are now full-time employees at KenCrest Early Learning Center.

The district partnered with KenCrest to help high school graduates get certification through the early childhood career and technical education (CTE) program. The program also helps students find full-time jobs in the field.

