Kati Funck, a second-grade teacher at Cayuga Elementary School, has been an educator in the School District of Philadelphia for four years.
She said that while this past year has been one of the craziest years that she has taught due to the pandemic, she enjoys being an educator in Philadelphia and working for her school.
“I’m very grateful to work in the city and with a school that supports my students and families,” Funck said. “I’ve had tons of amazing leaders and coaches that have helped me along the way, especially during this hard time.
“I teach some great second-graders who have been doing an amazing job through all of this, especially with the transition into hybrid learning. They come every day ready to learn and grow together.”
Funck and Cayuga teacher Joshua Palma-Rodriguez joined School District of Philadelphia administrators Thursday to announce the “Teach Today, Change Tomorrow,” a teacher recruitment campaign.
The campaign features experiences of current district educators and aims to encourage individuals interested in teaching to submit an application for the 2021-2022 school year.
“This has been a school year unlike any other, but it reminded all of us of what we already know that nothing can replace the impact of a dedicated teacher working directly with students,” said School District of Philadelphia Superintendent William Hite during a news conference at the Cayuga Elementary School.
“We are looking for educators to enrich students with experiences, skills, and knowledge that will help them grow and succeed. We’re also looking for educators who will believe in the power of public education and want to help change tomorrow.”
This year, the district is expecting to hire 800-900 teachers, the same number as in previous years, officials say. The district is looking to hire individuals across all divisions including positions in math, science, special education, Spanish and technical education.
Chief of Talent at the School District of Philadelphia Larisa Shambaugh said that despite the pandemic, that has not changed the requirements that the district is looking for in teachers.
“What we’ve always been looking for and the pandemic has highlighted this even more is the need for ingenuity, but our teachers have shown that and that’s what we look for all the time,” Shambaugh said.
“Being able to see how you adapt to a situation and how you reach our kids' focus are things that don't change whether you're teaching virtually or not,” she added. “You really are focused on ensuring that they have strong content knowledge, but first and foremost a love for children and figuring out how to meet those children where they are.”
For more information on the teacher recruitment campaign, visit www.teachinphilly.com.
Forty-five additional schools expected to open Monday
Pre-K through second grade students in 45 additional schools will begin returning to school buildings for in person learning Monday. The 45 schools follow the first group of 53 schools that reopened for in-person learning on March 8.
“I had the opportunity to visit several schools over the last several days and there are few things that warmed my heart like seeing young people engaged in learning in an in-person atmosphere,” Hite said.
“I’ve also had the opportunity to hear and see students in a building together. We look forward to faithfully welcoming back more students back in the weeks to come.”
Following a mediation process led by a City-appointed neutral third-party, the school district and the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers (PFT) agreed upon a process that allows the PFT to individually review plans for all schools and start bringing students and staff back for in-person instruction.
A cohort of new schools will come back each week until all pre-K to second-grade classes have returned. District administrators said the goal is to have the return dates for all Pre-K to second-grade hybrid learning students announced by March 22.
Every Monday an announcement will be made regarding which schools will open the following week. Teachers will return to those buildings on Wednesday and students will return the following Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.