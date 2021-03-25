School District announces Phase II rollout of hybrid learning plan for additional grades

School District of Philadelphia administrators announced Thursday that families of students in grades 3-5 and students with complex needs in grades 6-8 can complete the Phase II Learning Model selection survey, where they can choose to have their children participate in hybrid learning.
The Phase II Learning Hybrid plan will begin April 6 and families will have until April 13 to make the selection.
Staff supporting students in Phase II will return to their school buildings April 12 to engage in professional development and prepare their classrooms for the return of students.
District administrators said that the decision to limit Phase II to these student groups was made to ensure that all school health and safety protocols are maintained.
“All along, we have said that students learn best in the classroom, engaging in face-to-face interaction with their teachers and being with their peers,” said Superintendent William R. Hite, Jr. in a statement.
“We look forward to welcoming more students back to school for in-person learning during this next phase and meeting the needs of more families who want this learning option for their child.”
The hybrid model is structured so that students attend school in person for two days per week and engage in digital learning three days each week. Phase II hybrid learning students will start the week of April 26.
Families can choose to keep children in the 100% digital learning model. However, families who do not make a selection will automatically remain 100% digital.
The District and the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers (PFT) has completed its readiness reviews for the majority of the school buildings serving students in Phase II and readiness review for any returning Phase II buildings will be completed and communicated before staff and students return.
