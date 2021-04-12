School District announces last hybrid phase, plans for graduations

School District of Philadelphia administrators announced Monday that more students will be eligible for in-person learning in the next part of its hybrid-learning plan.
Officials said this is the third and final rollout for in-person learning this spring. That means all high school students without complex needs will remain fully virtual for the rest of the school year.
District officials also said that students will be able to safely celebrate with friends and family (as safe-capacity limits allow) at in-person, outdoor high school graduation ceremonies, as long as COVID-19 conditions allow for safe gatherings.
The district will provide free caps and gowns to graduating members of the Class of 2021. Any student who may have already submitted fees for these items will be reimbursed.
“We’re committed to making sure that we have high school graduation in person, and schools will be allowed to plan for activities that will be done outdoors,” said Monica M. Lewis, deputy chief of communications and spokesperson for the school district.
“As a gift to the graduating seniors, we want to make sure that they get their cap and gown free of charge. It’s just a small token that we can offer at this time, but also working with the schools so that they can plan end-of-year activities again outdoors.”
The district will also participate in National Decision Day, formally College Signing Day, by hosting its annual event titled “Our Class, Our Future Celebrating the Class of 2021.”
The virtual event on May 19 will celebrate graduating seniors who have committed to a post-secondary pathway whether that be attending college, joining the military, a skilled trade, or entering the workforce.
Principals at schools with transitional grades will have the flexibility to safely hold Move-Up Day ceremonies, and other end-of-year events at schools may be coordinated by each school’s leadership team.
“All end-of-year activities will be held outdoors and strictly follow the safety guidelines established by the Philadelphia Department of Public Health, including: universal mask wearing, self-screening of attendees prior to the event, and social distancing,” said Superintendent William R. Hite Jr. in a statement.
Between April 20 and 27, families of students in grades 6-9 and students with complex needs in grades 10-12 can choose to have their children participate in hybrid learning.
The hybrid-learning plan for Phase III, which will include two days of in-person learning and three days of digital learning, will begin the week of May 10.
All remaining staff at every school building will return to their school buildings April 26 unless they have previously approved leaves, accommodations or remote work modification.
Phase III is the final phase of the district’s hybrid-learning plan for the 2020-21 school year. Students not falling under the Phase I, Phase II or Phase III groups will stay in 100% digital learning for the remainder of the school year.
“This has been a challenging time for all of us, but I and so many others have been encouraged by the resilience of our students and staff,” Hite said. “We are excited to offer more students the opportunity to engage in-person learning and other activities that will allow for them to safely connect with their school communities.”
Lewis also said that bringing the upper grades back is an opportunity for them to reconnect before the school year ends.
“This is a great opportunity for those students in the upper grades to have the type of in-person interaction with their peers and their schools before the end of the school year,” she said.
Students returning to in-person learning must follow health and safety protocols including the requirement to wear a mask or other facial covering.
Schools will have new classroom setups and signage for social distancing, touchless hand sanitizer stations, plexiglass partitions, maximum occupancy signs, enhanced cleaning protocols, and a COVID-19 rapid testing program for students and staff.
This is the fifth set of schools that has reopened since the district and the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers agreed on a process allowing the union to review plans for each school and start bringing students and staff back for in-person instruction.
The first 53 schools reopened March 8, followed by 45 more on March 15, 35 elementary schools on March 22, and 22 additional schools on April 5.
Lewis said that while most high school students will not be a part of in-person learning this school year, they’re hoping to have all district students back in the fall.
“Our intention is to have in-person learning for all students for the 2021-22 school year,” she said.
