School District announces 35 more schools to reopen March 22

School District of Philadelphia administrators and teacher union officials announced Monday that an additional 35 pre-k through second-grade schools will return to in-person learning on March 22.
Teachers from this latest group of schools will return to their respective classrooms Wednesday to prepare for their first day.
This is the third set of schools announced since the District and the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers (PFT) agreed upon a process that allows the PFT to individually review plans for all schools and start bringing students and staff back for in-person instruction.
District administrators said the goal was to have the return dates for all pre-k to second-grade hybrid learning students announced by March 22.
The first group of 53 schools re-opened for in-person learning on March 8.
“Together we can support healthy in-person learning environments for students and staff, but only if everyone does their part by staying home if you are sick, pre-screening daily, wearing a mask or facial covering, and following all health and safety protocols,” said School Superintendent William Hite in a statement on the district’s website.
The families of pre-k to second-grade students who initially chose 100% digital learning last fall will have the opportunity to opt into hybrid learning through the Learning Model Selection. The survey will be open from today to March 23.
Families selecting the hybrid learning option will be contacted by their child’s school between March 24 and March 26 regarding the next steps and will be scheduled to start the hybrid learning model the week of April 5.
Families who did not complete the survey will remain 100% digital learning. However, families choosing hybrid learning for their children can return to all-digital learning at any time.
The hybrid model is structured so that students attend school in person for two days per week and engage in digital learning three days a week. The schedule is designed to minimize how many students are in the building, while also maintaining social distancing.
The district and PFT will continue to work together through the agreed-upon plan to approve the remaining schools for in-person learning so hybrid learning students in grades 3-12 can return to school.
According to local reports, district officials also plan to explore options for additional instruction in the summer to make up for some of the lost learning time.
