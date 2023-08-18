School board starts process of revoking Franklin Towne High’s charter

Franklin Towne Charter High School, one of Philadelphia’s most decorated charter schools, is in jeopardy of having its charter revoked.
During a Board of Education meeting Thursday night, the School District of Philadelphia’s governing body voted 8-1 to start the process of closing the charter school in Bridesburg.
The news comes after allegations of the school’s previous administration allegedly rigged its admissions lottery. Board member Cecelia Thompson was the lone no vote.
“This is not a decision we take lightly as a board,” said Board President Reginald Streater during the meeting.
“I understand that the decision to revoke the charter will have an unintended impact on the students who are currently enrolled,” Streater said. “I also understand that recently, the school's new leadership has taken some steps to begin to address previous wrongdoings.
“However, more must be done to remedy this situation to ensure that future students and applicants have an equal and fair opportunity to access Franklin Towne Charter High School. All options are on the table for revocation all the way down to non-revocation.”
Jonathan Dougherty, principal of the Franklin Towne, said the school wants to work with the district to address the concerns made by former administrators.
“Franklin Charter is dedicated to the students in Philadelphia,” Dougherty said. “We will work with the school district to correct any actions deemed necessary.
“Our new administration is willing and committed to upholding Franklin Towne as being one of the highest achievement charter schools representing the state of Pennsylvania.”
Earlier this year, allegations emerged that Franklin Towne’s former CEO fixed the school’s admissions lottery system to keep out applicants from certain zip codes.
In April, a chief academic officer from Franklin Towne’s reached out to the district’s Charter School Office alleging the discriminatory lottery practices.
Over the last few months, the Charter School Office has reviewed the student application and lottery process for Franklin Towne from the 2020-2021 school year through the 2023-2024 school year.
The results from the analysis showed applicants from 17 ZIP codes in West and Southwest Philadelphia were shut out of admission to Franklin Towne.
Named a 2014 Blue Ribbon School by the U.S. Department of Education, Franklin Towne opened its doors in 2000. The school is operating under a charter agreement until June 20, 2024 and currently serves 1,300 students.
“There were 110 applications to get into the school for ninth grade and zero of those 110 students were offered admission into the school,” said Peng Chao, acting chief of charter schools at the School District of Philadelphia.
“Per the 2021 census, 11 out of the 17 zip codes are predominantly African American. The zip codes where students were offered admission are the zip codes immediately surrounding the school, but also in the far Northeast. Over the course of four consecutive years, no students from the zip code 19139, which is West Philadelphia, were offered admission to the school,” Chao said.
“In four other zip codes, also in West and Southwest Philadelphia, only nine students got in out of 88. In the instances where students were offered admission, it was during the 2021-2022 school year. All the other school years for those zip codes no students were offered a seat at the high school.
Board Vice President Mallory Fix-Lopez called the charter school’s actions “offensive and a blatant racist practice.”
“The only people that lose out are the individuals across the city, which would be everybody that they say they're trying to serve,” Fix-Lopez said.
“I also find it sad, because the students and families are victims of this, those that are in the school. I just don't know how to look at that data and not interpret it any other way than a blatant racist practice. They have been on alert for quite some time and just choose to ignore it.”
Jennifer Clement, assistant principal of Franklin Towne, said the school’s students and families should not be punished for the actions of others.
“We provide a high-quality education to all students regardless of their race,” Clement said. “Our outstanding Keystone scores, growth index and graduation rate scores are all higher than almost all Philadelphia public schools.
“When the allegations were first reported, our Board of Trustees along with our new CEO immediately ordered an independent investigation, which is still underway,” Clement said.
“If the allegations are true, those involved should and will face consequences. Those not involved, especially our students, should not be punished.”
Following the vote by the board, a public hearing will be held. The hearing will consist of evidence from the district’s charter school office and Franklin Towne.
After the review and public hearing, Franklin Towne can appeal the revocation to the Charter Appeal Board. The charter school can remain open while the board holds public hearings. There will also be no interruption to the school’s funding.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.