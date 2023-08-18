School board starts process of revoking Franklin Towne High’s charter

The Board of Education recently voted 8-1 during a public meeting to start the process of closing Franklin Towne Charter High School after allegations of a rigged admissions lottery. — TRIBUNE FILE PHOTO/ABDUL R. SULAYMAN

 Tribune Photo/Abdul R. Sulayman

Franklin Towne Charter High School, one of Philadelphia’s most decorated charter schools, is in jeopardy of having its charter revoked.

During a Board of Education meeting Thursday night, the School District of Philadelphia’s governing body voted 8-1 to start the process of closing the charter school in Bridesburg.

