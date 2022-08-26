The Philadelphia Board of Education decided to close two West Philadelphia charter schools during a last-minute special meeting Friday.
In a 7-2 majority decision, the board authorized the closures of Universal Bluford and Universal Daroff charter schools. Bluford is kindergarten through sixth grade, while Daroff is kindergarten through eighth grade.
As a result, Daroff charter school will be closed immediately and Bluford will shut down after the end of the 2022-2023 academic year, leaving approximately 1,000 students and their families to find other arrangements for Monday.
The decision comes after officials with the Charter School Office (CSO) raised concerns over the staffing shortages, building conditions and student safety at both schools.
“The Charter School Office has been working closely with the schools to try to identify a solution to serve students and provide the least amount of disruption,” said Biridiana Rodriguez, CSO’s director of quality and accountability.
Bluford will continue to operate until July 2023, and will open Tuesday, Sept. 6. However, Daroff is being forced to cease operations immediately, forcing hundreds of families to find new schools within a matter of days.
According to the district website, students will have the option to either enroll in Bluford for the remainder of the year, find another district school, or find another charter school with seats available.
District staff will help displaced students’ families with the enrollment process throughout the weekend in-person at the Haverford Library at 5543 Haverford Ave.
At the library, families will receive information about their different options they have to choose from regarding their children’s enrollment status.
“We are here to support families,” said Alicia Prince, chief of staff at the School District of Philadelphia, “We know how hard this is and we know how hard transition and change can be, especially at a late notice so we are here for them.”
Officials will also be at Bluford and Daroff charter schools Monday, the first day of the academic year, to assist families with their transitions.
Grab-and-go meals along with additional emergency child care will be provided at Shepard Recreation Center at 5700 Haverford Ave. for students disrupted by the sudden change.
Bluford and Dafford charter schools were part of the district’s Renaissance School Initiative.
Both schools were given to Universal Companies Inc. as part of the initiative in 2010, with the goal of drastically improving the school’s academic success.
According to CSO’s officials, Universal provided both schools with financial support, staffing recruitment and development, along with some additional educational programming prior to ending its contracts with the schools in July.
