Sarah Glover has been named vice president for news and civic dialogue at WHYY, station officials announced Wednesday.
When Glover joins WHYY on July 25, she will manage all newsgathering operations for radio, television, and digital media, and she will lead civic engagement efforts throughout Pennsylvania, Delaware, and South Jersey.
The station’s move follows the February departure of Sandra Clark, who joined WHYY in 2016.
John Mussoni, who previously led WHYY’s audio operations, has been serving as vice president of news and civic engagement in an interim capacity.
WHYY President and CEO Bill Marrazzo applauded the move in a statement issued to staff, calling Glover a “nationally recognized leader in news and social media strategy with 24 years of progressive experience as a news executive.”
“Sarah Glover’s experience spans every aspect of contemporary news coverage, including broadcast and digital reporting, multimedia content and photojournalism,” said Marrazzo. “She also pairs this experience with an in-depth understanding of the importance of marketing and revenue generation that is necessary for success in today’s media marketplace.”
Glover is currently the managing editor of Minnesota Public Radio’s MPR News. Before joining public media, Glover served as a staff photographer for more than a decade at The Philadelphia Inquirer and the Philadelphia Daily News, as well as a social editor at NBC10.
Glover, a 2021 Nieman Visiting Fellow at Harvard, previously served as manager of social media strategy for NBC’s 12 locally-owned television stations and served for two terms as president of the National Association of Black Journalists.
Glover holds a bachelor’s degree in photojournalism and African American Studies from Syracuse University and a master’s in communication studies from Edinboro University of Pennsylvania. She is currently completing a master’s in business administration from Temple University’s Fox School of Business.
