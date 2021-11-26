Santa, Mrs. Claus and their helpers let SEPTA do the driving Friday when they headed to Dilworth Park aboard a specially decorated "Santa Express" train on the Broad Street Line. The festivities started at NRG Station with live music, balloon animals and giveaways all the way to City Hall Station. After the train ride, Santa and Mrs. Claus led a parade from the station to Dilworth Park, ushering in the holiday season with a skating session. "We are so excited to partner with Center City District to bring this tradition back this year — for the 30th year," said Leslie S. Richards, SEPTA’s CEO and general manager. "It’s always a great time and really helps get everyone into the holiday spirit."
