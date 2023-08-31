school patroling

Malik Smith wades into a scuffle between two students outside West Philadelphia High School. Smith patrols the area around the high school at dismissal time as part of the Safe Passage program of the Institute For The Development Of African-American Youth. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

The Philadelphia Police Department will increase the number of officers patrolling neighborhoods around schools, officials announced Wednesday. They’re hopeful this will minimize the risk of students being killed by gunfire.

So far this year, 134 Philadelphia children have been shot, 15 of them fatally, according to data from the Office of the Controller.

