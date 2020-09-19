Protesters quickly spread through Clark Park early Saturday afternoon to protest against a rumored rally by the white nationalist group the Proud Boys.
Quickly multiple groups and Black Lives Matters protesters gathered throughout the park awaiting the white nationalist group that was supposed to arrive at 1 p.m.
A group that hung up their rainbow flag that read “Queers against klan” had been to a Proud Boys rally before in 2018 when they rallied at Independence Mall.
Most protesters wanted to remain anonymous due to fear of retaliation. They said they came out to support safely within their neighborhood. With the large turnout of counterprotesters, the group felt safer with a large crowd in fear the white nationalist group could get violent, worried that the Proud Boys group would show up heavily armed.
It was also pointed out that these were not local people putting on these hate rallies and they feel it doesn’t represent their neighborhood.
The protesters also believed that President Donald Trump has been the one fueling groups like these to spread hate, emboldened since Trump had become president.
West Philly local Kevin Brown had grown up in this neighborhood and said these groups were a little to close to home for him not to come out and protest.
“If people want to come to my neighborhood and talk about their white supremacy I have to be on the front line,” Brown said.
Brown said he had two daughters to raise and it was important to him to be there at the protest for that reason.
“ At some point as a Black man I have to stand up and not hide behind a white face to stand up for it,” Brown said.
Brown also expressed his concern for the many left-wing political party groups that were at the protest promoting the Biden and Harris campaign.
“We always invested our vote into people that don’t care about us, for me — a Black man in America — we have to have an alternate strategy and we need to be prepared for the violence because we suffer from white rage. We suffer from various versions of racism and I’m tired of it,” he said.
Though hundreds of local people and organizations had shown up to counter the Proud Boys, the white nationalist group never showed.
