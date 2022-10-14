Roxborough High School participated in its first football game this weekend following the shooting incident that took place outside of the school that led to the death of one teenager and injuries for several others.
At 3:00 pm Friday afternoon the Roxborough Indians took the field against Kensington High School following two straight weeks of games being cancelled amid fear and safety concerns following the shooting.
The incident occurred Sept. 27 following a scrimmage between Roxborough High School, Northeast High School, and Boys Latin Charter.
Police say five gunmen waited for about six minutes after the scrimmage ended before opening fire and unleashing over 60 rounds on a group of teenagers walking past their SUV.
According to police, 4 of the 5 boys that were shot, including Nicolas Elizade, the 14-year-old that was killed, were members of Roxborough’s football team. However, authorities have said that they believe Elizade was not the target of the shooting and was an innocent bystander.
“Our team is bonded together. Unfortunately, they were bonded before, but now this is something that can never separate them. And they’re surviving,” Roxborough High School Principal Kristin Williams-Smalley told KYW.
This return to the field is accompanied by an announcement by Philadelphia police announcing that they have identified a fourth suspect connected to the shooting.
15-year-old Troy Fletcher has been identified as a suspect and still remains at-large, with authorities asking anyone with information that could lead to his arrest to come forward.
Philadelphia police along with the district attorney’s office have already announced that two other suspects deemed to be involved with the shooting outside of Roxborough High School have been arrested and charged.
Both 21-year-old Yaaseen Bivins and 17-year-old Zyheid Jones were taken into custody by authorities and charged with murder, aggravated assault, and other related charges for their roles in the incident.
Another suspect, 16-year-old Dayron Burney Thorne, also still remains at-large, with authorities telling reporters they believe Burney-Thorne to be the person responsible for the quintuple shooting.
In a press conference held by Philadelphia police following the shooting, Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw expressed sorrow for youth participating and falling victim to violent crime.
“I find it beyond unbearable to find that our children continue to be caught up in serious crimes,” said Outlaw.
“There is an entire generation of our children who are beginning to believe that street life is the only way to go. There is an entire generation of children who believe that the only way to settle the score is by bringing a gun into the equation and what these kids don’t realize, unfortunately, is that some of the solutions they are coming up with are final-- this is the end for them, and there is no going back.
“They are ruining their futures, and they are ruining families.”
Anyone with information related to the incident can contact 215-686-TIPS.
